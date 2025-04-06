Who has been eliminated from Spring Baking Championship so far? Details explored 

Spring Baking Championship season 11 is currently airing on Food Network. The show features a group of bakers competing in two rounds each week, a Preheat and a Main Heat. Each round includes a baking challenge based on a theme. The bakers are judged by Kardea Brown, Duff Goldman, and Nancy Fuller, and the host is Jesse Palmer.

The season started with 13 bakers. In each episode, one baker is sent home based on their performance.

The goal is to win the title at the end of the season. Each challenge asks the bakers to show their baking skills and follow the theme in both taste and look.

The most recent episode 4, which aired on March 31, 2025, the challenges were based on April Fools’ Day. So far, four bakers have left the show — Lauren, Jamie, Stacy, and Jon’nae. Lauren left by choice in episode 1, and the rest were eliminated by the judges.

Lauren and Jamie went home in episode 1 and 2 of Spring Baking Championship, respectively

In episode 1 of Spring Baking Championship, the bakers were asked to make a dessert using a spring flower that showed their personality. This was followed by a honey pie challenge with a 3D decoration. Priya won the Preheat with a cherry blossom dessert and got extra time for the Main Heat.

Kari won the Main Heat with her honey and chocolate pie. Kareem and Jamie were in the bottom, but no one was eliminated. However, Lauren decided to leave the competition for personal reasons.

Episode 2 was inspired by Minecraft. In the Preheat, the bakers made square fruit entremets. Lisa and Priya did well, and Lisa won the round.

In the Main Heat, the bakers were paired up to make two cakes, one for the Overworld and one for the Nether. Corey and Lisa’s team won.

Jamie and Paul, and Priya and Kareem, were in the bottom. Jamie’s cake had texture issues and her fondant fell off. She was eliminated.

Stacy eliminated in episode 3, Jon’nae sent home in episode 4

In episode 3 of Spring Baking Championship, the Preheat challenge was to make a madeleine tower with an assigned tea flavour. Julian won the round and got immunity. The Main Heat asked bakers to create rainbow cheesecakes with fruit flavours. Corey won the challenge.

Julian and Stacy were in the bottom. Julian’s cheesecake was overbaked, but the judges said Stacy’s cheesecake had more problems with taste and texture. Stacy was eliminated.

Episode 4 was based on April Fools’ Day. In the Preheat, bakers made chocolate eggs filled with baked items.

Priya won and received an advantage. In the Main Heat, the task was to make a dessert that looked like a savoury dish. Lisa, Corey, Mary-Frances, and Julian were noted for their efforts.

Kareem and Jon’nae were in the bottom. The judges said Jon’nae’s dessert did not meet expectations, and she was sent home.

The bakers still competing in Spring Baking Championship season 11 are:

Priya Winsor – Chocolatier and pastry chef from St. Albert, Alberta, Canada.

Kareem Youngblood – Pastry chef from Brooklyn, New York.

Julian Perrigo-Jimenez – Pastry chef and bakery owner from Sacramento, California.

Corey Jamison – Pastry chef from Washington, DC.

Raveena Oberoi – Pastry chef and bakery owner from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Kari Cota – Executive pastry chef from San Diego, California.

Lisa Clark – Executive pastry chef from Boston, Massachusetts.

Paul Feybesse – Pastry chef and bakery owner from the Bay Area, California.

Mary-Frances Bahun – Culinary instructor and pastry chef from Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Watch new episodes of Spring Baking Championship airing every Monday on Food Network.

