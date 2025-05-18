“I was deeply upset” — Conan O'Brien discusses how young fans online helped him recover after The Tonight Show exit

The Tonight Show alum Conan O'Brien opened up about a personal moment in his career during his appearance on the MeSsy podcast, hosted by Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler. In the episode released on May 13, 2025, the former late-night host reflected on the difficult period surrounding his departure from The Tonight Show back in 2010, calling it a major low point in his professional journey.

"I had no regrets about giving [The Tonight Show] a shot. And when, for all these complicated reasons, it blew up, I was deeply upset. I thought, 'I'm in real trouble and this could be the end of my career [at 46],'" Conan shared on the podcast.

He explained that while the experience was hard, the support he received from a surprising group — young fans online — played a significant role in helping him move forward. O'Brien noted that after 16 years of working on Late Night, he hadn’t fully realized the impact he had on the young generation until that moment.

“They all got on social media and it was this big thing” — Conan O'Brien on how online support made a difference

Conan O’Brien recalled that one of the most unexpected sources of strength during the fallout from The Tonight Show was the support he received from young fans on the internet.

"Lo and behold, this thing called the internet rose up, and I got this huge groundswell of love and appreciation that I didn’t expect," he said.

Having spent years working on Late Night, which he compared to "submarine duty," O'Brien admitted he hadn't realized the kind of connection he had built with younger audiences.

“You don't get a chance to understand fully that there's a generation of people out there that have been watching, they're younger than me, and they all knew how to use the internet,” he said.

This wave of social media activity became what The New York Times described at the time as a “wired army” supporting Team Conan during his conflict with NBC over time slots.

Conan O'Brien said that this digital outpouring made a real difference to him personally and professionally. The experience helped shape his understanding of fan engagement and the possibilities of internet culture, especially at a time when he feared his television career might be ending.

“The idea of doing one thing for 35 years… just sounded awful” — Conan O'Brien on embracing change

Speaking further on MeSsy, Conan O'Brien shared how his willingness to pivot played a key role in bouncing back from the Tonight Show situation.

“The one thing that saved me is I'm very restless, and I'm willing to change it up,” he explained.

Rather than aiming for a long, uninterrupted late-night run, Conan O'Brien embraced the idea of creative reinvention.

“The idea of doing one thing for 35 years in television and getting a gold watch and leaving just sounded awful to me and still does,” he said.

Before adding with a laugh, “Although a gold watch would be great.” This mindset led him to experiment with different formats, including his TBS show Conan, his travel specials, and later his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

During the podcast, he reflected on his early career highlights too—from writing for Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons to stepping into the hosting role previously held by David Letterman. Each shift came with risks, but Conan O'Brien noted that change had always been part of his journey, and it’s what kept him going.

The latest episodes of SNL is currently streaming on Peacock.

