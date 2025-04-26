“We’re the last network comedies”— Saturday Night Live writer Bowen Yang urges the FCC to let them use swear words

Bowen Yang, the actor, writer, and comedian associated with Saturday Night Live, is also a well-known podcaster who runs the Las Culturistas Podcast alongside fellow comedian, writer, and TV host Matt Rogers. In a recent episode of the podcast, released on April 24, Bowen shared how swear words weren't allowed in Saturday Night Live and urged the FCC to lift the ban.

"We’re the last network comedies. Can you give 'SNL' an exception?" he said.

In the Las Culturistas Podcast, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers talk about popular culture, ongoing events, and their personal lives. They also invite a new guest judge every week and talk about their area of expertise as well.

In the episode, Amy Poehler, the actor, comedian, and Saturday Night Live veteran, graced the podcast's chairs and gave her two cents about the FCC not allowing shows on TV to use bad words.

What Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang said about the FCC not allowing them to use certain words

The FCC, or the Federal Communications Commission, which oversees the content that goes out on television and in the movies, doesn't let Saturday Night Live use bad words, as per Bowen Yang. He expressed that there should be at least five "sh*ts" and five "f*cks" that the board should permit the use of per season.

He said this on the I Don't Think So Honey segment of the podcast, where he, Matt Rogers, and the guest judge Amy Poehler had to give their opinions on the topic in one minute.

Bowen referred to a recent moment from the show, in which the Ego Nwodim character in the Weekend Update bit, asked the audience members to yell the word "sh*t". Bowen called it "his favorite moment in televised history". And even though Saturday Night Live broke the FCC rule with it, they weren't punished.

"We're so hampered in our comedy at SNL by not being able to say sh*t and f*ck. It's us, it's Abbot, it's Ghosts," the star said.

He then rhetorically asked the FCC if they could give them an exception, just because they were the "last network comedies" of the nation. He added that if they were dismantling the FCC because of Trump, could the silver lining be that they get to say those words? He added that the use of "sh*t" and "f*ck" would take the sketch to the next level.

"Sh*t and f*ck are so comedically powerful," he added.

Amy joked that NBC could monetize the swear words by making people vote like American Idol, on who got to say the two swear words. Bowen added that they could do fundraising in case the show needed a legal defense fee to fight the FCC.

Furthermore, Matt Rogers mentioned Kenan Thompson, the longest-running cast member of Saturday Night Live, and said that when he leaves the show for good, he should be allowed to say all the swear words he wants for his last episode.

Adding to this, Amy said that not being able to swear at all also added comedic tension.

"You want it because you can't have it," she said.

Bowen then specified that they were allowed to say the word "a*s" but couldn't say the word "a**hole". He noted that they could also use the word "taint" because it was also a body part.

For more updates on Bowen Yang, fans of Saturday Night Live can follow him on his official Instagram account, @fayedunaway.

