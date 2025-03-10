"I wouldn't have enjoyed it" – 90 Day Fiancé star Greg reveals to Joan that he turned down a job offer

90 Day Fiancé season 11 aired episode 4 on March 9, 2025, revealing tensions between Greg and Joan after Greg disclosed that he had turned down a state job offer. While grocery shopping, Greg informed Joan about his decision, explaining that he wanted to spend more time with her and that the position was not something he was passionate about.

"I just wouldn't have enjoyed it at all. It just wasn't what I wanted to do."

Greg informed Joan, expressing his belief that more promising opportunities would arise in the future. Joan, on the other hand, felt frustrated by his decision, highlighting their financial situation.

The conversation added more tension to their relationship, especially since Joan had already been struggling with the difficulties of living with Greg’s mother, Lucille. Earlier in the 90 Day Fiancé episode, Lucille criticized Joan for her routine of showering twice a day, resulting in yet another conflict.

90 Day Fiancé: Greg explains why he turned down a job

While grocery shopping, Greg told Joan that he had declined a New York State Department job. He admitted he had not informed her earlier and acknowledged that it was a significant decision. He later reflected on the situation in a confessional, explaining that he felt pressure from Joan and understood why she was frustrated.

A flashback in the 90 Day Fiancé episode showed Greg discussing the matter with his mother, Lucille. She was shocked to learn that he had turned down a civil service job, questioning whether it was the right decision, especially since Joan had recently moved in.

"Is it a good idea for you to turn down a stable job with your fiancée coming?"

Lucille asked. Greg admitted that in reality, it probably was not.

Joan reacted with disappointment upon hearing Greg’s explanation. She pointed out that they needed financial stability and did not understand why he would decline a job that would give them exactly that:

"I am happy being with you, you know that but I also want to be like secure, like you know. I don’t want to wake up, one day I’m on the streets. I don't have food. I don't have where to sleep, So…"

Despite Joan’s frustration, Greg tried to reassure her, promising that he would always ensure they had food and a roof over their heads. However, in his confessional, Greg said:

“'She realizes like dude, like what are you doing? Like, you know, we need income. You can't rely on me for these things.' The pressure is tremendous. It's like a balloon, just keep stretching, stretching, stretching, and about to pop It's a little overwhelming and trying to keep it all together. It's It's pretty hard.”

90 Day Fiancé: Lucille questions Joan’s shower habits

In addition to their conversation about Greg’s job, Joan faced another issue in 90 Day Fiancé season 11, episode 4, when Greg’s mother Lucille questioned her about taking two showers daily. Lucille expressed concerns about the impact on the household’s electricity and water bills.

"Only I'm saying because I noticed with my electric bill, how it jumped. You know, I could see it going up again," she told Joan.

Joan was surprised by the concern and explained that showering twice a day was a normal part of her routine. She compared the differences between Uganda and the United States, emphasizing that she was used to freshening up in the morning and again at night before bed.

"In my country, since it's always hot, in the morning I need to freshen up 'cause I'm starting the day. But also in the evening I need to sleep, fresh," she said.

90 Day Fiancé airs new episodes every Sunday at 8 pm ET exclusively on TLC.

