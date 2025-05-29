"I fell to my knees and cried" — Love is Blind alum Lauren recalls discovering she and Cameron are pregnant after IVF 

Love is Blind season 1 alum Lauren and Cameron Hamilton are pregnant. The couple spoke to People Magazine while announcing their pregnancy on May 26, 2025, and said that they had been counting down the days till they could take a test because they had undergone in-vitro fertilization (IVF).
The couple revealed that the same day they took a home test, Lauren was supposed to get a blood test, but they couldn't wait. They went to the bathroom together and waited to look at the results. Caremon said that the moment they flipped the test and the word "pregnant," they felt a sense of "relief."
"I fell to my knees and cried," Lauren added.
She further said that they had been waiting to get pregnant for four years so the news was "long time coming."
"The spark that my whole family needed"— Love is Blind alum Lauren discusses finding out she was pregnant soon after her father's passing
The Love is Blind season 1 couple further opened up about being pregnant while in conversation with People Magazine. While Lauren described the moment as "indescribable," she also said it was bittersweet since they took the test around the end of January or the beginning of February.
She revealed that she had lost her father around Christmas, and the pregnancy felt like a "light in the darkness."
"This was like, wow. The spark that my whole family needed. We've been trying for a long time," Lauren added.
She said that she knew he was watching over them, and the Love is Blind season 1 couple felt "so blessed, so grateful," and happy. Lauren further praised Cameron for how supportive he had been and said she felt "blessed" to have a partner like him.
She recalled her first three months of pregnancy and said that it was rough. However, the second trimester was better apart from some cravings Lauren couldn't get rid of.
The couple had also taken to Instagram to share the happy news with the fans in the form of a reel. The video included snippets of their time on the Netflix reality show, as a voice-over stated that two strangers took a leap of faith on Love is Blind.
"They built a home. A life. A Legacy. But one question remained," the voice said.
The video showed Lauren and Cameron standing in the kitchen, wondering whether they should "just tell them (fans)." Lauren opened a file titled "Top Secret Confidential: Operation Baby" as a light shined on them. Short clips of their IVF journey were included in the video.
"After years of hope, love finds a new form. This fall, a new chapter begins," the voiceover added.
In February 2025, Lauren had spoken to Parade magazine about her IVF journey and at the time, called it "very difficult." She said that the treatment was hard "mentally," as well as physically.
"You're on hormones, you gain weight, you do this, you do that. It's been a journey," she said.
The Love is Blind season 1 alum praised those who supported her and revealed that she and Cameron's support system extended beyond friends and family. She said that since they went public about their IVF journey, a lot of their support came from their fans, whom they liked to call "cousins."
Cameron and Lauren met while filming Love is Blind season 1 and are one of the success stories of the Netflix reality show.