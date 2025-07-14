“I felt so bad” — Gia Giudice breaks silence on receiving backlash for asking a Trump pardon for dad Joe on the fourth of July

Gia Giudice, star of Next Gen NYC and daughter of former Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members Joe and Teresa Giudice, has broken her silence following backlash over her public plea for a presidential pardon for her father. On July 9, 2025, during a panel appearance with her castmates, reported in a People exclusive, the 24-year-old said she “felt so bad” about posting the video on July 4, 2025, a national holiday in the United States.

Ad

Despite the negative feedback, Gia Giudice did not take the Instagram post down. She told People that once it had gained traction, deleting it would have “just looked bad.” She added that the experience served as a lesson about timing and online visibility.

“That’s why you always have to be cautious when you post and what you post and the time of day,” she said.

Ad

Trending

Gia Giudice also rejected claims made by netizens that her actions were driven by privilege.

“I’m not privileged, I’m not entitled... You just always try to do the right thing, but you’re always going to be, I guess, judged from your parents’ actions or things that they’ve done in the past,” she remarked.

More about Gia Giudice’s appeal on social media

Ad

Gia Giudice’s July 4, 2025, Instagram post featured a video of her writing letters to political figures, including incumbent president Donald Trump, with a caption that read:

“let’s bring Joe Giudice; my father home together♥️”

In a voiceover, Gia explained that her post was from a daughter for her father.

She said the video was “not just as a public figure, but as a daughter who deeply misses her dad.”

Ad

Gia Giudice also referenced the recent presidential pardons granted to Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of Chrisley Knows Best, who were released from prison in May 2025 after serving more than two years for tax evasion and bank fraud. Gia said the Chrisley case “inspired” her to hope for similar leniency for her father.

“It showed me that people can be forgiven, that families can be restored, and that sometimes the justice system has room for grace,” she said.

Ad

Gia also emphasized that the absence of her father had left the family in “emotional limbo.” She described the situation as one that “never stops hurting.”

The post attracted criticism, with netizens questioning the timing and tone of her appeal. Subsequently, Gia Giudice spoke to People about the backlash she received.

“I got so much crap for that... The first thing on my mind that morning was just getting a point across and not disappointing my dad,” she said.

Ad

Gia Giudice noted that her decision to post was shaped by her relationship with her father and the expectations within her family, claiming that she did not want to “let [her] dad down.” She explained that she had prepared the video the day before and had promised her father it would be posted soon.

“When I tell him things, he expects it — like, you know, an Italian household, it better be done the next day,” she said.

Ad

Ultimately, Gia Giudice said she stood by her choice to make the video public, even if the timing could have been more carefully considered.

More about Gia Giudice’s father, Joe Giudice

Ad

Joe Giudice, 53, was deported to Italy in 2019 after serving a 41-month federal prison sentence for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. He had previously lived in the U.S. for decades but was not a U.S. citizen. His deportation followed legal proceedings that began in 2014, when he and his ex-wife, Teresa, were both convicted on multiple federal charges.

Since relocating to Italy, Joe has been outspoken in his desire to return to the United States, particularly to visit his four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Audriana, and Milania. On June 28, 2025, ahead of Gia Giudice’s post, Joe made his appeal via Instagram. He wrote:

Ad

“Mr. President, if you see this, I hope you hear me. I’m just asking for a second chance to be the father I promised I’d be."

Joe Giudice remains in Italy as of mid-July 2025, with no official response yet from the White House.

Read more: Ellen DeGeneres comes out in support of Rosie O’Donnell amid Donald Trump’s citizenship revocation threats

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devangee Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.



With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company. As a journalist covering gastronomic trends and other news from the F&B Industry, she veers away from prescriptivism, and instead prioritizes questioning of current narratives, and forwarding relevant news, ensuring they are devoid of sensationalism.



Devangee approaches food with an interdisciplinary lens, locating it vis-à-vis areas such as culture, history, memory, and economics, within which culinary traditions found fruition and subsequently flourished. When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients. Know More