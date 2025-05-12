Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green’s decades-long connection came under the spotlight again during the May 11 episode of ABC’s $100,000 Pyramid. In an exclusive preview shared with People, host Michael Strahan addressed the former Beverly Hills, 90210 stars’ off-screen past.

“You and Brian, you’ve known each other,” Strahan said.

Strahan began, to which Spelling interjected, “way too long.”

“But I heard he forgot something that happened between you two,” Strahan continued.

The moment referred to Green allegedly not remembering the first time the pair were intimate, a story Spelling recently discussed on her podcast, misSPELLING. Green responded on the show with, “oh geez,” before the segment delved into more of their shared history.

What happened on $100,000 Pyramid

On the May 11 episode of $100,000 Pyramid, Spelling and Green’s reunion prompted a playful exchange about their teenage relationship. When prompted by Strahan, Spelling, 51, explained that Green, 51, couldn’t remember their first intimate encounter.

“Yes, recently on my podcast misSPELLING, we did talk about when we were young teenagers and we hooked up, and he couldn't remember exactly the first time,” Spelling said.

Green admitted on $100,000 Pyramid that he had no memory of the story, calling it “crazy.” As the playful back-and-forth continued, Green accused her of making it up, while Strahan jumped in, noting that it was her story and she was sticking with it.

This wasn’t the first time the topic surfaced. Green initially revealed on the November 5 episode of misSPELLING that he had no recollection of their first romantic moment.

According to Spelling, it happened during a group trip to Disneyland with other 90210 cast members. They reportedly fought throughout the day, only for the disagreement to end in an unexpected way.

“We used to have those huge blowout fights for a lot. And I think a lot of that was attraction and a lot of that was really coming of age in it all,” Green said on the podcast.

Spelling described one particular moment during the trip when she confronted Green, asking, “Why are we always fighting?”

“Have you ever thought that maybe I fight with you because I love you?” Green allegedly responded.

Spelling shared that she had taken the moment to heart. Green, amused and surprised, responded playfully, saying he felt like he was hearing a story about someone else entirely and joked, “Wait, what? I love this story.”

While the $100,000 Pyramid episode was lighthearted, it brought renewed attention to their complicated past, which included a lengthy period of estrangement.

$100,000 Pyramid, which airs Sundays at 10 pm ET on ABC, featured the two actors as celebrity contestants, providing fans a look into their once-close bond and the lingering complexities from their teenage years.

Why the pair didn’t speak for 18 Years

The dynamic between Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling wasn’t always as amicable as it appeared on $100,000 Pyramid. On the August 26, 2024, episode of Green’s Oldish podcast, the former co-stars revealed that they didn’t speak for 18 years after Beverly Hills, 90210 ended.

Spelling shared that she was in tears during the final taping, concerned that their close friendship would not survive the show’s conclusion.

“We were so close. We had grown up together, and we were such good friends. It was almost like going through a divorce or something,” she said.

Spelling claimed Green had reassured her at the time, promising they would remain close and continue vacationing together. But according to her, that was the last time they spoke until nearly two decades later. Green said he believed he had tried to maintain contact, citing efforts to visit and call Spelling, but felt rejected.

“It was just this thing of like, 'Oh my god. She just does not want to be my friend anymore’,” he said on Oldish.

He recalled an event where Spelling allegedly didn’t acknowledge him.

“I genuinely felt that. Because I felt like I've lived up to my half of the bargain.”

Spelling explained that part of the rift stemmed from Green’s disapproval of her then-boyfriend, Vincent Young. “You were not a fan,” she admitted. Meanwhile, Spelling herself had frustrations with Green’s relationship with Vanessa Marcil.

Despite these differences, both now say that they never stopped caring about each other. Spelling noted she “never stopped wanting to reach out and reconnect,” though eventually the time gap felt insurmountable.

The pair reconciled in 2019 when they appeared in BH90210, a revival of the original series. They have since resumed regular contact. “We text,” Green confirmed, emphasizing that their friendship is now back on track.

Fans can stream $100,000 Pyramid on Hulu.

