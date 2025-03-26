“I just got a lot of clarity”—Temptation Island star Tayler opens up about her emotional journey on the show

Temptation Island season 9 rolled out all ten episodes on March 12, 2025. Couples tested their relationships by living separately and interacting with singles. The finale revealed whether the pair wanted to stay together or move on.

Tayler and her boyfriend Tyler, who had been together for over two years, joined the show to evaluate their relationship. However, Tayler shared that she knew their relationship was over even before filming began. Speaking to The Sun on March 19, she recalled:

“The night before we started filming, I was choosing our airplane seats back... And he looked across at the dinner table to me, and he said, 'I feel like it's best if we don't sit together on the way back.' That’s when I knew.”

Throughout the season, Tyler formed a connection with Kay, while Tayler explored her bond with Yamen. Ultimately, she chose to leave alone, prioritizing her personal growth.

“I just got a lot of clarity, and I feel like I need to pour it back into myself,” she said.

Temptation Island star Tayler opens up about her time on the show

Tayler admitted that she saw signs of their breakup even before the show. She said Tyler's distant behavior before filming confirmed her doubts. His comment about not sitting together on the flight home suggested that their relationship had run its course.

During the season, Tyler grew close to Kay, going on multiple dates with her. This initially upset Tayler but reinforced her realization that their relationship was over. Meanwhile, she formed a connection with Yamen, sharing several dates and eventually choosing him for her final overnight date.

Despite this, Tayler decided to leave Temptation Island alone. She explained that she didn’t want to jump into another relationship so soon.

Temptation Island star Tayler said in her interview with The Sun:

“I honestly did not think that I wanted to start another relationship on the premise of me getting out of one.”

She emphasized the importance of moving on in a healthy way, stating:

“I know from years of therapy that you really do need to be at peace with your past situation to move on to a healthy situation, and I want a healthy situation so bad.”

Though she left without pursuing a relationship with Yamen, Tayler remained open to the possibility. She acknowledged the uncertainty of the future, adding that if they reconnected outside the show, it would happen naturally and on their own terms.

What else happened on Temptation Island?

Tayler entered Temptation Island hoping to address the issues in her relationship with Tyler. She later mentioned that he hadn’t been working for a year and wasn’t contributing financially. In an interview with Tudum by Netflix, released on March 19, 2025, she said:

“I did not say anything to make him purposefully look bad... We had issues, so I was not going to lie to everybody around me that everything was hunky-dory.”

After Tyler formed a connection with Kay, their relationship officially ended. Though there was a brief conversation about reconciliation after filming, Tayler discovered that Tyler had already moved on. She told Tudum that after learning about his trip with his new girlfriend, she blocked him and cut off all communication.

Following the show, Tayler focused on healing. She mentioned that she spent six months prioritizing herself and did not date during that time. Therapy helped her process "abandonment issues" that the show brought to the surface. Going forward, she said she'll approach relationships with caution. “Choosing myself, I’ll never lose,” she concluded.

Temptation Island is available to stream on Netflix.

