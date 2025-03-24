“Find your happiness girl!”- Temptation Island fans react to Tayler’s honest break up with Tyler

The Netflix dating reality TV show, Temptation Island released all ten episodes on the streaming platform on March 12, 2025. The show featured couples, who wanted to test their relationships and were separated by gender before being sent to their respective villas. In these villas, the contestants met single "tempters," who were looking to fall in love. The couples who were separated had to work on resisting the tempters as the ultimate test of their relationship.

Tayler and Tyler were one such couple on Temptation Island. After their separation, they met other single people in their respective villas, where Tyler flirted with Kay, a temptress, and hung out with her.

When he and Kay were sent into the Temptation Haven tents, he revealed to her that his relationship with Tayler was over. After Tayler saw her partner make the decision in a clip, she teared up and when it was time for her to confront Tyler in the final episode, she read out a speech she'd written.

In her speech told Tyler that they had gone to the experiment so that he could show her how trustworthy he was, but he proved himself wrong. She told him that he wasn't going to get the opportunity to experience the improved version of her.

Fans of Temptation Island took to social media to discuss Tayler's decision. While many expressed joy at her ending things with Tyler, others said that it was Tyler's loss that Tayler broke up with him.

"Oh my gosh!!! I'm so happy for Tayler!!! That's right find your happiness girl!" a fan said.

"Tayler is that girl honey! Tyler is a complete joke!" said another.

"Tayler you betta READ HIM for filth!" added a third.

"Tayler is the only girl who stood on business and I love that for her. HIS LOSS. she had her own table," said another.

Fans of Temptation Island praised her speech at the bonfire and her conduct throughout the season. Meanwhile, others called Tyler a "burden" and a "complete joke."

"I am LIVING for Tayler eating Tyler up at the final bonfire!" an X user wrote.

"I am so proud of Tayler most relatable whole season her and Alexa," another user wrote.

"Tyler is off to be a burden on other women. I really wish he took this time to be alone and work on himself but I’m really just glad Tayler is out of there," commented one.

"Not Tayler got me crying at the bonfire! But I can relate to her sooo much," wrote one.

Tayler's speech at the final bonfire on Temptation Island finale

When Temptation Island host, Mark L. Wahlberg called Tayler and Tyler to take a seat, they were encouraged to hear each other out. The host Tayler the first opportunity to speak.

She told Tyler that they came to the show so he could prove to her that she was his first and only choice and that she could trust him. The contestant stated that he asked her to not give up on him and she didn't, up until he crossed the boundaries they had set together. She added that she was "confident" that her partner would make her proud, "knowing what was on the line."

She said that he had, however, played both her and himself. The Temptation Island contestant pointed out the "jokey" and "nonchalant" attitude he held through the season had hurt her.

Concluding her speech, Tayler stated that it was clear what she brought to the table and what she deserved for it. She added that she needed a partner who was "dependable, consistent, trustworthy" and who realized how special she was.

All 10 episodes of Temptation Island are available to stream on Netflix.

