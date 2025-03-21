"I'm surprised" — Temptation Island fans react to Mia's shocking elimination

Temptation Island premiered on Netflix on March 12, 2025. Four couples took part in the show to test their connections amid temptations. While it was the tempters and temptresses' role to push the couples to their limits, some failed to leave an impression and were sent home. Episode 4, titled Getting Steamy, saw the male cast members unanimously decide to end Mia's journey on the show.

They also eliminated Reba with Mia, saying they did not contribute much to their experience on the show. While Reba accepted their verdict without resistance, Mia was displeased by their decision. She criticized the men for not seeing the "genuineness" that came from her.

"And what I need is probably not here. What you guys are looking for is probably not me," she added.

Mia wished them "the best" and stormed out of the villa without hearing their explanations. Even though the men tried not to hurt anyone's feelings, they ultimately realized they had to do what improved their time on the island and contributed to their experience.

Temptation Island fans on X commented on Mia's elimination and her reaction. While many were surprised by the decision, others felt Mia's reaction was unwarranted.

"I’m surprised Mia left and like that. I didn’t really see her being one to go so soon," a fan wrote.

"I felt a lil bad for Mia, I feel like instead Lino should’ve said something. Something is off about that," another fan commented.

"Justice for my girl Mia," a netizen tweeted.

Some Temptation Island fans were unhappy to see Mia exit the experiment.

"idk I feel like that was such a d**k move for them to get rid of mia. I feel like he really could’ve just told her he didn’t like her while she was being vulnerable with him," a user reacted.

"Damnn sending MIA home was wild asf…" a person commented.

In contrast, many Temptation Island fans disapproved of Mia's outburst after hearing the verdict.

"Mia doing a little too much talking about "you don't see my genuineness" girl, they just didn't feel connected to you like that," a fan wrote.

"This mia girl is crazy . . . You came on a show to basically wait around for these men to decide whether they want to cheat with you or not and no one did so why are you so mad? these men are not even single," one user posted.

"Mia is pretty but something about her just always gives desperate and disingenuous. Probably because she seems to only try to date on reality shows. That speech bcus they sent her home was too much, pls bffr," a person reacted.

"Mia was way too emotional for what I saw, but it’s ok to feel your feelings girl. Wishing you well," another netizen commented.

"I didn't wanna play the easy route" — Temptation Island star Lino on eliminating Mia

Episode 4 of Temptation Island saw Mia confront Lino about taking Alex on a date instead of her, saying he upset her. She confessed that she had expected him to ask her. Lino explained that although he did not want to upset her, he had to "explore other options."

Hearing that, Mia took to a confessional to say:

"My own insecurities are starting to come out in this whole thing. I don't know. I just feel unwanted. I'm just here for a therapy session and not for someone to get to know who I am as a person and really take me out on a date and just love me for me."

When the Temptation Island star added that she was "always the friend type thing," Lino said it was not a bad quality to have. While speaking to the cameras, he expressed that although he felt bad, he wanted to take his own journey and manage expectations since he did not want any girl to get the "wrong idea." Lino stated he wanted to choose who he was the most attracted to.

Later in the episode, Lino, while deliberating with the other male cast members, said:

"She [Mia] got upset at me for not taking her on a date which further validated my point of not taking her on a date. I brought myself here because I didn't wanna be a disservice to myself. I didn't wanna play the easy route where I just take a friend through this, and I was comfortable."

The Temptation Island star believed he would not learn and leave the experiment as he came without any improvement. His co-stars agreed and ultimately sent Mia packing.

Stream Temptation Island exclusively on Netflix.

