“I knew there was a possibility“ - Love Island: All Stars' Marcel recalls reconsidering the show after seeing ex Gabby

Love Island: All Stars brings back contestants from the Love Island franchise to hunt for love once more as they live in a villa in Franschhoek, South Africa. One of the cast members this season, Marcel Somerville, was eliminated alongside Olivia in episode 10 after receiving the least amount of votes.

Other nominations included couples Ronnie Vint and Elma Pazar and Nas Majeed and Catherine Agbaje. The Love Island: All Stars cast member reflected on his journey on the show and crossing paths with his former partner from Love Island 2017, Gabby Allen.

In his exclusive interview with The Mirror UK on February 5, 2025, Marcel Somerville opened up about seeing his ex, Gabby Allen, in the villa and wondering if he should exit the show. He shared that there was a "possibility' for Allen to be there but hoped that wasn't the case. Marcel continued:

"In the back of my mind, I knew there was always a possibility [Gabby could be on the show], but I was hoping that the possibility wasn't there. On the first day, I did have moments where I was like, maybe I should leave as I want Gabby to have a good time."

Love Island: All Stars synopsis reads as the following:

"Relationships are put to the test as bombshells enter, heads turn, and some love-struck hopefuls are left heartbroken. As the couples explore their connections and attempt to win the hearts of each other and the nation, only one pair can be crowned as the winners."

Love Island: All Stars' Marcel reflects on his doubts and decision-making process during his time in the villa

In his interview, the Love Island: All Stars cast member recalled seeing Gabby in the villa and considering leaving the show. As viewers already know, Marcel and Gabby appeared on Love Island 2017 and had coupled up together. After filming for the series wrapped up, they continued dating in the outside world.

Their relationship continued for ten months until Marcel and Gabby decided to go their separate ways due to Marcel's alleged infidelity. Both the Love Island: All Stars contestants were no longer in contact since their breakup and came face to face this season on the ITV series. Marcel opened up by talking about how he felt when he saw Gabby in the villa, he said it was unexpected:

"Walking in, you're not expecting to see your ex, but then at the same time, I was like, 'Ah, it's my ex.'"

Marcel shared that he was aware after their first meeting that he and Gabby might not be on the best terms and was a bit "taken aback" by this realization. Despite being able to "navigate the situation," the Love Island: All Stars cast member still had doubts regarding staying back in the villa. He further elaborated:

"I feel like if she wasn't there, it would have been a different situation for me. The first day was the red flag game, and she had been in there talking to all the girls before, so I had an X on me already, and it was a hard way to start the show."

The newly released episodes of Love Island: All Stars air daily every week except for Saturdays on ITV2. All previous episodes are available to stream on ITVX.

