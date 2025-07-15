"I know how to play people" — Big Brother star Jimmy Heagerty on why he thinks he will win the show

Big Brother season 27 star Jimmy Heagerty, a 25-year-old AI consultant from Washington, D.C., recently shared his reasons for believing he can win the competition show. In an interview with Parade, published on July 11, 2025, the houseguest claimed that he possessed the social skills and manipulation tactics required to outperform his co-stars and emerge victorious.

"I have the smarts. I have the social game, and I know what it takes to win competitions, and when you need to win competitions. I know how to play people, and I know how to manipulate them," he said.

Jimmy clarified that, unlike many cast members, he had not participated in the show to enjoy the experience. The Big Brother star was determined to win the $750,000 cash prize, confident that the check would be in his name.

Jimmy stated that he had "been manifesting" his victory for weeks, to the point where he could envision himself walking out on stage during the finale and being congratulated by host Julie Chen Moonves. The houseguest explained that his confidence stemmed from his strategic game plan, which he believed was good enough to defeat his opponents.

Big Brother alum Jimmy believes his professional background will help him reach the finish line

When asked why he thought he would win the show, Jimmy explained it was because he had a "strategy background." He believed that his profession as an AI consultant taught him the necessary tactics and gave him the winning edge that he could use to outperform the other contestants.

"Professionally and personally, I come from a world where manipulation and understanding who you want to get something from and when you want to get it is key. And I come into the house with a strong amount of self-awareness," Jimmy added.

The Big Brother star stated that he understood the intricacies of a nuanced conversation and could use such situations to his advantage to win. Jimmy mentioned that he was prepared to put his "chips on the board," implying he was determined to play to win.

However, at the same time, Jimmy said he could also build relationships and "create friends."

"I know how to work a house and a group of people in a way that strategically matches the goal that I’m trying to achieve, which in this case, is winning Big Brother," the houseguest explained.

Consequently, with a combination of the social and strategic "smarts," Jimmy believed he could emerge victorious.

The male cast member had traveled "around a little bit," moving from city to city and building "a whole new network" and a "whole new group of friends" in every place. The process instilled a sense of confidence in him, which allowed him to understand himself and the world around him.

Jimmy stated that his life experience prepared him for a competition like Big Brother, which demanded the ability to communicate with strangers and understand their perspectives.

"And so into the house, I bring my smarts, I bring my life experiences, and I bring this unabashed confidence and understanding of who I am and what I want to put out into the world and what I want to receive from it," Jimmy added.

Consequently, the Big Brother star was confident that he possessed the "insight and maturity" needed to win the game show, despite being a 25-year-old. Jimmy firmly mentioned that he was the "one to watch this summer" because he would exhibit strategy, gameplay, personality, and "interesting television."

Big Brother season 27 can be streamed on Paramount+.

