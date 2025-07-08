“I like the name Apollo”— Love Island USA star Ace and Chelley care for their faux twin babies

Episode 31 of Love Island USA season 7 was released on July 7. In the episode, every couple received one baby doll each, placed in a cradle, while they slept at night. They were woken up by the cries of these dolls and were instructed to tend to them for the rest of the day.

Ad

Ace and Chelley received twins, a girl and a boy. Deciding on a name for their baby boy, Ace said,

"I like the name Apollo."

Chelley agreed with the name and named the girl "Chace," a joint for Chelley and Ace. She explained why Ace named the boy Apollo, saying that Ace wanted a name that started with an "A" so he could extend the "A" tattoo on his back into the name of his baby.

Ad

Trending

How Ace and Chelley cared for their twin babies on Love Island USA season 7 episode 31

After Ace and Chelley named their babies, they came to a Love Island USA confessional to explain their baby names. Ace joked that a third baby was on the way and hoped to "get lucky" that night.

Ad

Ace told his crying babies that he was running a tight shift and that he didn't want any back talk from them. He said in a Love Island USA confessional that he was a fun parent, while Chelley disagreed because she thought he panicked and yelled at them.

"I'm very calm and demure," said Chelley.

While Ace said their kids were calm around him, the scene cut to both of his twins crying in his arms while he was seen asking them to stop crying because if they didn't, their mom would kill him.

Ad

Further in the episode, Chelley went to Ace asking for his durag because she wanted her son to wear it. Ace refused to give it and asked her to buy it from the store. Chelley told Taylor that his friend was problematic, but Taylor supported Ace because he thought Ace was just protecting his baby's head.

Then, when the men took care of the babies while the ladies got ready for the night, Ace warned his mates. He told them that if their babies cried and woke his babies up, he was going to ask them to leave. He also reprimanded Taylor for cussing around the babies.

Ad

"Please don't wake up your brother. I just put him to sleep," Ace told his crying daughter.

He told her she was being dramatic and was going to wake up her brother. He then offered her his phone to play with. Ace and Nic then worked out at the Love Island USA villa gym, with their babies hanging out by the side. Nic told Ace that he felt "fiery" when Olandria cuddled with him the night before.

Ad

Ad

Ace objected and said he didn't want his daughter to hear the conversation, and pulled her pram aside. He thought it was okay for his son to hear it. The instant fathers then put their babies in the strollers and did a stroller race around the villa.

"I don't think Ace can ever have twins," said Taylor.

Ace thought Chelley was a great mom by herself, and he was a great dad too; it was just the matter of them coming together. He said they needed to work on their teamwork. Chelley believed they would need parenting courses, while Ace thought only she needed them. After everything, Ace and Chelley failed the baby challenge, alongside Bryan and Amaya.

Ad

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, fans can follow the show's official Instagram account, @loveislandusa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More