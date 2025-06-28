How tall is Love Island USA star Ace Greene? Details explored

Love Island USA season 7 aired a new episode on June 27, 2025, with a big recoupling that led to some unexpected changes in the villa. One of the standout moments was when Ace Greene chose to couple up with Chelley Bissainthe.

Ace and Chelley had met before the show in New York, which made their pairing more interesting to viewers. As their connection started to grow, fans also began talking again about Ace’s height, especially after he called himself a “short king” during his introduction. Ace Greene is 5'10 according to what he shared on Love Island USA.

"Now I might be 5'10, but I ain't got no problem talking to taller ladies," Ace shared.

Trending

Ace first made the remark in the season premiere, drawing attention to how he carries himself with confidence despite not being the tallest among the Islanders. He said he had no problem dating taller women and even joked about “chopping the tree.” Since then, fans online have been curious about his actual height, with many comparing him to other contestants during villa scenes.

Love Island USA star Ace Greene’s height becomes a talking point

When Ace entered the villa, he confidently introduced himself as a “short king” and claimed he was 5′10″. In his introduction, Ace mentioned that he might be 5′10″ but had no problem approaching women who were taller than him. The remark quickly became part of his identity in the show, with fans referring to him by the same title on social media.

"If you're 6'2, 6'3, I'll chop that tree. I'm gonna be like a little Chihuahua on a Great Dane," he said.

However, viewers started to question whether Ace’s height was accurate. Many noticed that he looked shorter than some of the other Islanders, especially when standing next to people like Nic and Chelley in group scenes. Some fans guessed that he might actually be around 5′7″ or 5′8″, and the topic continued to be discussed online.

So far, the show hasn’t confirmed or corrected anything about his height. The only information comes from what Ace said himself. This shows how even small personal details can catch viewers’ attention.

Ace and Chelley couple up after Casa Amor in Love Island USA

In the June 27 episode of Love Island USA, the Islanders returned from Casa Amor and faced the next recoupling. While many pairings were uncertain, Ace stepped forward and chose Chelley, surprising some of the others in the villa.

In the premiere episode of Love Island USA season 7, Ace talked about a prior connection with Chelley,

“I do know Chelley! I met her in New York actually," he shared

Chelley added, “We met and we were talking on Instagram … this is insane,” confirming their pre-show bond.

The other Islanders watched with interest as Ace and Chelley got back together. While some couples were struggling after Casa Amor, Ace and Chelley seemed to continue from where they had left off. The episode showed them holding hands, smiling during their chats, and spending time together that evening. Later, they had a quiet moment in bed, where they talked about trying to build a real connection.

The focus then moved to other couples who were dealing with drama and tension, but Ace and Chelley’s time together brought some calm to the villa. Their new pairing marked a fresh start for both of them, and it’s still unclear how their relationship will grow in the coming episodes.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes are currently streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More