"I'll let you know if you're fired or not" — Summer House star Paige confronts Craig about their relationship

The latest episode of Summer House season 9 was released on March 19, 2025, and saw the cast members having new conversations and making decisions. In the new episode, the group discussed relationships, ongoing issues, and a shipwreck-themed party. Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover spoke about their future and discussed their priorities.

“I'll let you know if you're fired or not,” she told him.

During the episode, Jesse spent time away from Lexi and interacted with Ciara. Meanwhile, it also looked at Kyle and Craig’s ongoing tension and saw Carl invite someone to the party. Amanda arrived at the house for a birthday celebration, while Gabby observed Carl’s approach to dating after Lindsay.

Kyle wanted to Craig, who preferred waiting, which led to tension between them. Paige and Craig’s conversation focused on how their careers affected their time together.

Paige and Craig discuss their future in Summer House

During the episode, Craig and Paige had a conversation about their relationship and reflected on how their individual priorities had shifted and changed. Craig expressed concerns about Paige’s increasing career commitments and how it affected their time together in Summer House.

“You are about to go on tour. I just don’t want to feel forgotten about,” he told her.

Paige, however, remained firm in her perspective stating that her career was "way different" as compared to what it was when they met. She added that she didn't feel bad about it.

The discussion led Paige to say that she would decide if he was "fired" or not. Craig responded by suggesting a more structured approach, wondering if they should have a yearly review to assess their relationship.

What else happened in the episode?

As the group prepared for Carl’s shipwreck-themed party in Summer House, different conversations and interactions took place. Carl invited someone to the party, marking a step forward in his dating life after Lindsay. He joked with the group keeping the party theme in mind.

“I want you to find your pirate’s b**ty,” he said.

Jesse, who was without Lexi for the weekend, spent time with Ciara. While talking about their interactions Ciara said that while the two of them flirted, she had no "intentions behind it."

Jesse, however, seemed open to the situation, which raised questions about how it might affect his relationship with Lexi. Kyle and Craig’s unresolved tension was still present. When Kyle pushed Craig to have a discussion, Craig insisted on waiting. Kyle was frustrated and told the group that his attempt to reduce awkwardness had not worked.

Meanwhile, Amanda was surprised with a birthday celebration when she arrived at the house. The group had set up snacks and a cake for her, which had traveled with Paige and Craig for hours. She appreciated the effort and shared how she was now able to focus on things she had wanted to do for a long time.

Gabby observed Carl as he interacted at the party in Summer House. She mentioned that she had never seen him without Lindsay and was curious about how he would approach dating again. Carl seemed focused on making the most of the event, while Imrul joked about having a long list of potential matches for him.

"It’s kind of like watching a baby take their first steps or something," Gabby told Carl.

As the night continued, the party saw different moments unfold. The group dressed according to the theme, with Gabby wearing an outfit inspired by a famous movie scene. Imrul received attention from a group of people, while Carl’s date made an observation about his energy. Jesse’s actions with Ciara stood out, as he leaned into their interactions despite his existing connection with Lexi.

Summer House continues to air every Wednesday on Bravo.

