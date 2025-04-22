“I love this song so much” - American Idol fans react to Jelly Roll and Brandon Lake’s duet

American Idol fans were left moved on Sunday, April 20, 2025, after Jelly Roll and Brandon Lake delivered a powerful performance of Hard Fought Hallelujah during the show’s special Easter episode. The performance was part of the 'Songs of Faith' episode, which marked American Idol’s first-ever Easter celebration in its 23-season history.

Jelly Roll, who made history this season as American Idol’s first-ever artist-in-residence, brought his trademark authenticity to the stage. He is known for songs like Need a Favor and Liar, and is a three-time 2025 ACM nominee.

Brandon Lake, a multi-Grammy award winner in the Christian music scene, is currently promoting his upcoming album King of Hearts, set to release on June 13, 2025. Viewers flooded X (formerly known as Twitter) with emotional reactions, praising both artists for their vocal delivery and the spiritual message behind the song. Reflecting a sentiment shared by many, one fan posted,

“I love this song so much and they both did an incredible job! I haven't watched Idol in years, but this episode was incredible! Thank you.”

Another viewer urged others to attend a Brandon Lake concert, saying,

“If you ever get the opportunity to see Brandon Lake in concert, please do it. It’s an experience you will never forget.”

Others commented on the overall performance,

“One of my favorite songs!” a fan said.

“Wow this is the 1st time I’ve heard Jelly Roll… intense and very good. Appreciate his authenticity,” another added.

“Such an amazing and inspiring performance. Made my Easter night!” one viewer shared.

“More of this please!” another added.

A fan also praised Jelly Roll’s contribution to the show:

“Jelly Roll — the shoulder, confidence and truth you bring to all the contestants is tangible!! Brandon…”

“Buy the whole album. I did,” a viewer declared.

The duet performance was one of the headline moments of the three-hour episode, which also featured performances from the Top 24 contestants and celebrity guests. The Easter special concluded with the announcement of the Top 20 contestants following the season’s first public vote, where nearly 30 million votes were cast.

American Idol: Jelly Roll and Brandon Lake’s performance

Jelly Roll and Brandon Lake’s duet of Hard Fought Hallelujah was featured toward the end of American Idol’s Easter Sunday broadcast on April 20, 2025. The performance was designed to align with the spiritual theme of the 'Songs of Faith' special. It combined country and Christian rock, reflecting the distinct musical backgrounds of both artists.

Brandon Lake began the song softly, setting a reflective tone as Jelly Roll stood behind him, waiting for his part. When it came time for Jelly Roll to sing, he delivered a heartfelt vocal performance, backed by a gospel choir dressed in white. Their delivery received a standing ovation from the live audience and drew praise from judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

Hard Fought Hallelujah was originally released in November 2024 as a solo track by Lake. The song marked its entry into mainstream charts by debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Songs chart and reaching No. 51 on the Hot 100.

The duet version with Jelly Roll was released to Country radio in February 2025, adding a rock element to the original. The American Idol performance was the first live televised version of the updated track. In an interview with Billboard published in March 2025, Jelly Roll spoke about how deeply the song resonated with him:

“I haven’t had a record touch me like that in so long. It’s been years since I worshipped the way that I worshipped to that song.”

After the performance, American Idol host Ryan Seacrest brought the two artists forward for an interview and to introduce Brandon Lake to the judges. Lake shared that the moment felt full circle because he had been a long-time fan of the show but was always “too afraid” to audition. Jelly Roll responded humorously,

“I’d have voted for you, baby.”

American Idol season 23 is available to stream on Hulu.

