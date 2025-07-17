“I’m very close with my brother”- The Real Housewives of Miami star Julia reveals the male role model for her sons

In The Real Housewives of Miami season 7, episode 6 (released July 16), Julia met with a social worker who came to assess her parenting as she fosters two boys. The social worker asked her various questions, including who would be a male role model for the boys, since Julia is married to Martina. After their conversation, the social worker approved her.

"I am very close with my brother," said Julia.

She explained how important he brother was to her and how he could be her boys' male role model. The two of them also talked about Martina's relationship with the boys. Julia also came to a confessional to share how she was ready to be patient and loving with the boys to give them the life they deserved.

The Real Housewives of Miami star Julia's conversation with the social worker

Julia explained in The Real Housewives of Miami confessional that she wanted to adopt the boys she was fostering, but the state wanted to make sure that she was fit for parenting, so they sent Connie, the social worker, to evaluate if she would be able to fulfill the needs of the boys.

Julia also stated that they were only a few weeks away from becoming the boys' adoptive parents, adding that she felt like she and Martina had been their parents since day one. Connie asked her what the hardest moment was after she brought the boys home. Julia explained that it was when she dealt with the boys' diaper situation, and mentioned that she and Martina solved the problem by taking turns to change it.

She then shared in The Real Housewives of Miami confessional that she was smiling because she loved that Martina bonded with the kids and the way she wanted to spend more and more time with them. She said that they had an "incredibly cute" relationship.

"Martina is good at everything, of course, she would be a great mom," Julia said.

Connie then asked where she was going to have a male role model, and Julia said that her brother was going to be there for them. She shared that her brother was 12 years younger than her, and she was very close to him. She revealed that she video called him three times and week and the children knew him as well.

Narrating an incident with the boys, Julia said that three weeks after they brought the boys home, some of her friends visited, and the boys froze. She added that she stopped inviting people to her home after that because she understood that the boys needed time to be okay with the change.

In another The Real Housewives of Miami confessional, Julia said that she felt helpless sometimes and in situations where she didn't know how to help them. But she knew that with time, patience, and love, she would get through. She told Connie that she knew it was now time for her to introduce them to her friends. Connie noted that she was nurturing and caring, and the boys needed all of that.

