"I'm complicated" — Love is Blind: Argentina star Julieta reflects on her struggle to choose a wedding dress

Netflix’s Love is Blind: Argentina continued exploring the relationships of engaged couples as they prepare for their weddings. The new episode, released on November 20, 2024, featured the couples navigating the challenges of wedding planning, including choosing their attire for the big day.

In episode 8, Julieta’s wedding dress shopping took center stage as she struggled to find a dress that matched her preferences. Julieta explained that she wanted a simple dress without beads, lace, or tight-fitting designs.

"I’m a bit difficult, so you’ll have to be patient with me," she stated.

While browsing options presented by designer Jorge and guided by host Wanda, Julieta could not connect with any of the dresses.

"As a bride, I’m a bit complicated. I’m complicated," she remarked.

After an unsuccessful shopping experience, Julieta decided to have a custom gown made. She worked with a designer to create a dress that reflected her choices. Despite a few moments of hesitation, Julieta finalized her dress and expressed gratitude for the result, feeling ready for her wedding day.

Julieta’s initial search for the right dress in Love is Blind: Argentina

During the shopping session, Julieta expressed her preferences to the Love is Blind: Argentina show's host, Wanda, and designer, Jorge, stating she wanted a dress without beads, lace, or flaps. She emphasized simplicity and avoided anything flashy or tight-fitting.

Jorge showed her several options that aligned with her criterion, but Julieta was not satisfied with any of them. She tried on one dress but felt it wasn’t her style. Wanda suggested a two-piece corset dress and asked Julieta to seek opinions from the other brides. While they complimented her appearance, Julieta still felt the dress was not what she wanted.

In a confessional, Julieta’s friend, Nazareth, commented that Julieta was likely experiencing mixed emotions.

"I feel like she is probably experiencing a lot of mixed feelings," she said.

Wanda reassured Julieta, promising to help her find a dress that suited her vision. This led Julieta to explore the idea of having a custom gown designed. Later, Julieta met with a designer in her apartment.

Creating a custom gown for the wedding in Love is Blind: Argentina

Julieta worked with a designer to create a custom wedding dress that met her specific preferences in episode 9 of Love is Blind: Argentina. She emphasized her need for simplicity, explaining that she did not want embroidery, feathers, or flashy details.

The designer listened to her requirements and sketched several ideas, aiming to reflect her vision. However, Julieta felt that the initial designs were too plain and did not fully align with what she had imagined. She also expressed concerns about the inclusion of a corset, which she felt was not suitable for her style.

With the wedding date approaching, the designer reminded Julieta of the tight schedule and the importance of finalizing decisions quickly. After considering the options, Julieta approved a design and worked with the designer to choose materials that suited her preferences.

After the final fitting on the wedding day, Julieta said,

"No way. I love this. You did such a fantastic job."

Once the dress was completed, Julieta reviewed the final design and expressed satisfaction with how it turned out. She thanked the designer for understanding her needs and creating a gown that reflected her style.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Love is Blind: Argentina, currently streaming on Netflix.

