"I'm gonna confirm the rumors are true" — Adam Levine announces Maroon 5 album and tour after The Voice season 27

The Voice season 27 coach Adam Levine recently confirmed major updates about his upcoming album during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 7, 2025. While speaking with host Jimmy Fallon, Adam addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding Maroon 5’s plans for new releases.

Fallon began by listing the circulating reports:

“There’s rumors of a new Maroon 5 song. There’s been rumors of maybe a new album. There’s been rumors of a tour, and yet I’ve heard nothing,” he stated.

In response, Adam replied,

“I’m gonna confirm the rumors are true. It’s true! The rumors are correct.”

The interview was shared in a clip posted on Instagram, where Adam also talked about the timelines for the upcoming releases. Although he didn’t reveal specific dates, he noted that a new single would arrive “at the end of the month-ish,” followed by an album in the summer and a tour “in the fall-ish.”

While Adam continues his role on The Voice, fans can expect new music from Maroon 5 to roll out soon.

The Voice mentor Adam Levine announced new single coming soon, album to follow this summer

During his appearance on The Tonight Show, Adam Levine clarified what fans can expect from Maroon 5 in the near future. When Jimmy Fallon asked about the possibility of a new album or tour,

“I cannot divulge all the details, but the details are, basically, roughly, there’s a song coming, a single coming at the end of the month-ish,” Adam said.

The Voice judge Adam continued by confirming that the group is also preparing for a full-length album.

“Album is coming over the summer. Non-specifically, around the summertime,” he explained.

While he didn’t commit to a release date, his phrasing pointed to plans already in motion behind the scenes. Jimmy Fallon responded that it was exactly the "non-specific things" that he needed. The two shared a laugh, but the announcement was clear enough for fans who have been waiting for Maroon 5’s return.

The band’s last song, “Middle Ground,” was released in 2023, making the new single their first fresh release in two years.

Tour announcement and fans' reactions online

In addition to confirming new music, Adam Levine revealed that a Maroon 5 tour is also in the works. Though the details remain unclear,

“Even more non-specifically, there is a tour coming in the fall-ish,” Adam told Fallon.

This statement was enough to generate excitement among fans, who had been speculating about a live return. Fans quickly took to social media to respond.,

“Adam Levine & his guys are legends who churned out loads of classics," one wrote on YouTube.

Another added, “THE LEGENDS ARE BACK.” Many were particularly enthusiastic about the chance to see the band perform live again. The announcement marked the first mention of a tour since the band’s last major set of shows.

Though dates and locations are yet to be revealed, the timeline indicates that the tour will likely follow the release of the summer album. With that, Maroon 5’s schedule for the second half of 2025 appears to be filling up.

Following his return to music with a new Maroon 5 album and tour on the way, Adam Levine is also advancing on The Voice season 27. His team heading into the Playoffs includes Britton Moore, Ethan Eckenroad, Lucia Flores Wiseman, Kolby Cordell (stolen from Team Legend), and Conor James.

New episodes of The Voice season 27 air every Monday on NBC.

