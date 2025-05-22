"I'm honestly shocked" — Spring Baking Championship star Raveena on Corey's elimination before the finale

Spring Baking Championship wrapped up another season on May 19, 2025, which saw Priya Winsor emerge victorious and leave the contest with the $25,000 cash prize. However, not every baker received the opportunity to compete in the finale. Corey Jamison got eliminated in episode 9 of the series, just ahead of the finale, after landing in the bottom two alongside Raveena Oberoi.

When host Jesse Palmer announced Corey's name for elimination, Raveena said:

"I'm safe, and I'm honestly shocked. I didn't anticipate that. It's a bittersweet moment. I'm happy I get a final shot at the finale, but we're really, really going to miss him [Corey]."

Corey, on the other hand, was disheartened to lose the contest so close to the finish line, and told the cameras that he was not prepared to go home. However, he stated he was proud of everything he had accomplished in the kitchen.

Raveena and Corey landed in the bottom two after they presented the Spring Baking Championship judges with two underwhelming offerings of glow-in-the-dark bombe cakes infused with flavors of flambé cocktails.

A crunchy cake leads to the elimination of Spring Baking Championship star Corey

For the main heat challenge, the Spring Baking Championship contestants had to create a glow-in-the-dark bombe cake inspired by the flavors of a flaming cocktail, which also had to be filled with ice cream. Moreover, both elements, the cake and the ice cream, had to contain the flavors of one flambé cocktail.

Since Corey got Baba Au Rhum, he decided to create a spiced cake with spiced rum pairs, and floral motifs on the outside of the dome made with vanilla rum buttercream. While speaking to the cameras, Corey expressed that he wanted to be in the finale because it was an opportunity to represent his community and inspire others.

Elsewhere, Raveena, who had peach rum, decided to bake an almond cake with rum ice cream and caramelized peaches. The Spring Baking Championship contestant shared a similar goal to Corey, as she revealed that she wanted to inspire "young South Asian girls" and set an example for them.

However, the bake proved difficult for Raveena. She added fondant flowers to her cake, but they turned out to be too heavy and tore through the glow-in-the-dark drip on top of the cake. With a minute left on the clock, she removed the drip and covered the sides with rosettes instead. On the other hand, Corey decorated his dome with the glow-in-the-dark buttercream flowers.

Shortly after the challenge ended, the bakers presented their desserts to the experts for tasting. While reviewing Corey's cake, the judges lauded its appearance and overall flavor. However, Duff Goldman pointed out:

"Your cake's a little dense. It's crunchy."

Next came Raveena, who received praise for the texture of her sponge. Kardea Brown called it "incredible," and added that she liked how 'fluffy, and soft, and airy, and perfectly baked" it was. However, she mentioned that she did not get any ice cream in the cake.

Duff expressed a similar sentiment, saying the ice cream had "disappeared" completely. Moreover, Kardea and Nancy Fuller were also disappointed by the lack of peaches in the cake.

"I didn't get peaches. I didn't get any ice cream," Nancy remarked.

After much deliberation, the Spring Baking Championship experts decided to send Corey home due to the biscuit-like texture of the sponge and the absence of vanilla rum ice cream.

Spring Baking Championship episodes are available to stream on Max.

