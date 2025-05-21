"They do not look right": Spring Baking Championship star Priya struggles to perfect her cakes in the finale

Spring Baking Championship season 11 star Priya Winsor faced an unforeseen challenge in the finale of the contest, where she competed against Raveena and Lisa for the $25,000 cash prize. In a snippet of the finals, shared on Food Network's official Instagram account (@foodnetwork) on May 19, 2025, Priya was shown in a predicament after her cakes had sunk in, contrary to her expectations.

While speaking to the cameras, Priya said:

"They do not look right."

The finalists of Spring Baking Championship, in the last bake of the season, had to create Marie Antoinette-inspired hairdo cakes with floral flavors. Marie was the last queen of France, who had elaborate pouf hairstyles, which were considered her signature hairdo. Like her hairstyles, the cakes had to be "sky high," which meant that the bakers had to carefully stack layers upon layers to attain the height.

It turned out to be a daunting challenge for the season 11 finalists because not only did they have to showcase their innovative structures, but also ensure that they tasted good enough to impress the judges. It pushed the bakers to their limits, as Priya struggled with the look of her cakes and feared losing the winner's title.

"No time to remake those": Spring Baking Championship alum Priya Winsor on how to tackle the cake mishap

For her hairdo-inspired cake, Priya decided to play to her strengths and prepare a chocolate cake with intricate chocolate designs. However, she knew the texture and taste of the cakes had to be as good as the appearance of the final product. Consequently, when she, after checking on her cakes in the oven, saw that they had sunk in the middle and lost their shape, she started to worry.

With time running out, Priya began thinking of different ways to salvage the cake. Meanwhile, Spring Baking Championship host Jesse Palmer told the cameras:

"One of the hardest parts about this whole thing is gonna be the stability of the cake."

Jesse stressed that the shape of the sponges had to be perfect so the bakers could sculpt with them and add their designs onto them. With an overly soft sponge, the whole structure would run the risk of falling apart.

"These are really tall cakes. You need a lot of cakes stacking on top of one another. Priya is having some issues with her cake. They're all beginning to sink," Jesse added.

Meanwhile, a worried Priya took to a confessional to reflect on the setback, saying:

"Why today? No time to remake those."

Despite the issue, the Spring Baking Championship contestant remained focused on the goal and created a cake that not only was visually appealing but also had a noteworthy taste. Her cake was the only offering that had such intricately detailed designs. Moreover, the cake gave an "avant-garde" feel.

While the Spring Baking Championship judges, Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller, and Duff Goldman, appreciated the overall presentation of the cake and the difficult design of the hairdo, they disliked the filling-to-cake ratio. The experts pointed out that it created an imbalance flavor-wise, but even then, hers gave a pleasant bite overall.

While Lisa's cake lacked the expected pistachio flavor, Raveena's cake had a crumbly texture, which the judges did not appreciate. Consequently, the panelists, after some discussion, handed the season victory to Priya, deeming her offering the best out of the trio.

Spring Baking Championship episodes are available to stream on HBO Max.

