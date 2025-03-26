"I’m a little nervous" — Married At First Sight's David admits meeting Madison’s dad was a big moment

Married at First Sight season 18 released episode 21 on March 25, 2025. Titled Where Are They Now?, the episode saw David meeting Madison’s father, Mark, for the first time. He acknowledged that it was an important step in their relationship.

"I’m a little nervous. It’s the pops," David stated in a confessional interview before the meeting.

He further explained that he wanted to receive Mark’s support and recognition of their relationship.

Before the conversation with David, Mark had learned that Madison had moved in with him. He later reflected on the timing of the decision, noting that it may have seemed premature to some, but ultimately emphasized that personal choices in relationships often come down to instinct and emotional connection.

"I will be asking for your blessing"— David speaks to Madison’s father in Married at First Sight

David expresses his intentions to Mark

In the latest episode of Married At First Sight, David took the opportunity to express gratitude toward Madison’s father. He began by acknowledging Mark’s role in his daughter’s life, stating:

"I just wanted to thank you for being an amazing father to Madison."

David also addressed the path that led him to Madison, acknowledging that their relationship had developed suddenly. He emphasized that she was the "woman of my dreams" and added that he wished their journey had started differently.

However, he said, "everything happens" for a reason, reflecting his belief that their connection had formed at the right time despite the challenges they faced. The Married at First Sight star also informed Mark about his plans for the future, saying:

"We have talked about marriage. That is something that will be coming down the line. I will be asking for your blessing."

Mark considered how quickly things had progressed between David and Madison but also recognized that relationships can develop in unexpected ways.

Mark responds to David’s commitment

Following David’s statements, Mark responded with a supportive message about the couple’s relationship. He acknowledged Madison’s decision to be with David, stating:

"She obviously looked at you and knew that something was right there."

Mark further expressed his approval by highlighting that Madison had found someone she felt "comfortable with" and truly happy alongside. He acknowledged David as a great match for his daughter and called him the "perfect mix" for her.

As David reflected on the moment, he noted that their families coming together was an important milestone. He said that his and Madison's bond was "real" and "genuine." The Married at First Sight star also envisioned a future where both families could integrate, stating:

"I can’t wait for our families to coincide and be one big giant family drinking, playing darts, and real love."

Madison’s apology and Allen’s response to the cheating incident

In an episode of Married at First Sight that aired on February 25, Madison apologized to her husband, Allen, for her behavior. She developed feelings for David while she was married to Allen. She expressed regret, stating:

"I am truly sorry for hurting you and the pain I see I have caused you. This was not something that was intentional or planned or with malicious intent."

However, Allen responded that there was "no part" of him that wanted to be "married to this woman.” He went on to call the situation "repulsive." When asked if he needed closure, Allen replied that he had no questions, adding, "He’s like dirt to me."

Meanwhile, David also apologized to his wife Michelle, and said he had "no intention to hurt" her. He further acknowleged that although he "caught feelings with Madison," it wasn’t fair to Michelle.

Catch Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on Lifetime.

