“I’m a mother”- Too Hot to Handle: Italy star Ibiza reveals her secret to Daniele

Too Hot to Handle: Italy premiered with all its eight episodes on Netflix on July 18. In the finale episode, 8, titled &quot;Eyes on the Prize,&quot; Daniele took home the win and the €62,000 prize money that came with it.Earlier in the episode, Daniele went on a date with Ibiza, where she revealed that she was a mother to a four-year-old boy.&quot;I'm a mother. So, I'm a mom of a beautiful four-year-old boy,&quot; Ibiza said.She, at first, thought the news was too much for Daniele to take, but was reassured about his intentions when he expressed himself to her. Daniele admitted to being shocked by the news at first, but came around to it eventually and stated that the information didn't change anything between them.What Ibiza and Daniele talked about on their final date on Too Hot to Handle: Italy Ibiza revealed that she was widowed after six months and stated that she knew that the information she was giving him wasn't easy. She added that having a little boy was a big responsibility. Daniele came to a Too Hot to Handle: Italy confessional to state that it was shocking news. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIbiza wondered in a Too Hot to Handle: Italy confessional if Daniele was shocked because she kept it a secret, or if he was shocked because the information was too much to process.&quot;I know I'm a strong person. I feel ready for anything. But maybe not ready for everything,&quot; Daniele said.Daniele then suggested they toast to her son, while Ibiza said in a confessional that she knew he didn't expect to hear that. Daniele came around to the idea eventually and told her that if her son made her happy, he made him happy too. Ibiza continued in the confessional, saying that while she knew Daniele cared, she didn't know if he cared enough to make an effort to continue.Ibiza then asked Daniele what would happen to their relationship now, and he said they should see where they go. He stated that he wasn't going to run away because of a &quot;little angel&quot;. He also shared that he had been closed off for a while, but Ibiza had opened him up.&quot;But also, I'm really into MILFs. Just saying,&quot; Daniele said.The Too Hot to Handle: Italy narrator reflected on Daniele's journey through the show, stating that there was a time when he was mingling with every woman on the show. However, he had come a long way as he was now &quot;solid and confident&quot; about his feelings. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFurther in the episode, Daniele praised Ibiza for being strong and told her that while it might seem impossible to find someone as strong as her, it was possible. He assured her that he wouldn't disappear, while she assured him of the same.&quot;Let's move forward with the light, and everything else will follow in time,&quot; said Ibiza.In another confessional, Daniele said that he was eager to see what was next and was ready to see how it went. Daniele then gave his necklace to Ibiza and explained that it held sentimental value for him. He said that it was from a time when he was fully accepted and wasn't once told he was wrong.He stated that he necklace symbolized freedom for him. Ibiza confessed to the cameras that she was falling a little in love, but she didn't want to say it. Right after that, the duo received a green light on their Too Hot to Handle: Italy wristbands, which meant they could kiss, without worrying about money being deducted from their final prize pot.All eight episodes of Too Hot to Handle: Italy are available to stream on Netflix.