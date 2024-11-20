"I'm ready to go" — Love is Blind: Argentina star Santiago contemplates leaving the experiment

Love is Blind: Argentina released episodes 9 and 10 on Netflix on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. In episode 9, titled Ghosts from Pods Past, Santiago and Emily had a clash after returning from a gym session. Their argument escalated as they revisited previous disagreements, questioning their compatibility as a couple.

Santiago, in particular, felt overwhelmed by the growing tension in their relationship. He started re-evaluating his connection with Emily, frustrated with how frequently they argued. As his angst heightened, he packed his belongings and told Emily he wanted to leave the show.

"I packed up all my stuff. I'm ready to go. It's done," he said.

The Love is Blind: Argentina star was unhappy because their disagreements quickly escalated into arguments. He felt that their communication lacked transparency, and the way they spoke often unintentionally hurt each other. As a result, he wondered if leaving the show would be in their best interest.

Love is Blind: Argentina star Emily believes Santiago felt tense due to their wedding

The episode began with a serious discussion between Emily and Santiago. One of Emily's jokes upset Santiago, leading him to make comments that hurt her feelings. The female cast member was caught off guard by how straightforward Santiago could be. His lack of sensitivity and short-tempered demeanor concerned her.

During their conversation, she requested that Santiago work on his rage and explosive outbursts. Emily apologized for her jokes and hoped he was more considerate of her feelings. When she voiced her concerns, Santiago realized how upset his fiancée was. Consequently, the Love is Blind: Argentina star agreed to rework himself.

"So, of course, I'll start working on how to communicate my feelings better and not lash out and hurt you when I'm angry, you know?" he said.

After hearing Santiago, Emily felt reassured and believed they could overcome any hurdle. However, it did not take long before Santiago lost his calm. At the bachelor and bachelorette party, he aggressively intervened in Emily and Agustina's conversation, upsetting Emily.

While speaking to the cameras, the Love is Blind: Argentina star confessed that she was displeased with how Santiago interjected himself into a conversation where he was not needed.

The morning after the party, Santiago woke up feeling agitated. The lingering tension in his relationship bothered him. Emily was surprised when Santiago snatched the plate of food from her because she took too long to finish her meal. While reflecting on his behavior, the cast member said:

"Being together with someone 24/7, will eventually make you feel on edge."

Emily believed that as their wedding day approached, Santiago became increasingly nervous. She claimed that his anxiety would naturally affect their relationship dynamic as well. Santiago echoed Emily's thoughts and said that their relationship had become "a little chaotic" over the past few hours.

After returning from the gym, Emily confessed that their lingering disputes were affecting their daily interactions.

"The smallest conflict between us can result in all of those issues we left unresolved to suddenly just resurface," she added.

In the meantime, Santiago packed his belongings. He revealed that Emily talked down to him at the gym and he was unwilling to stand by and let the situation slide. As a result, the Love is Blind: Argentina star contemplated dropping out of the experiment.

Emily was hurt when she discovered that Santiago wanted to leave because of her "attitude." She felt confused when he stated that he was fed up with all the "sh*tty situations." When Emily questioned whether he had blocked her on Whatsapp, Santiago retaliated saying he was not a teenager.

Their conversation fizzled out without a resolution. However, Emily was still hopeful about their wedding, whereas Santiago started questioning his decisions.

All episodes of Love is Blind: Argentina are available to stream on Netflix.

