"I'm not a rehabilitation centre"— Married at First Sight Australia's Jacqui brutally criticizes Ryan at the Final Vows Ceremony 

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 aired its season finale this week on March 31, 2025. The segment saw the remaining couples — Jacqui and Ryan, Jeff and Rhi, and Paul and Carina— make their way to the final vows ceremony after pondering over their futures together.

For Jacqui and Ryan, both of them made the same decision, to walk away from one another. As part of her vows, the female cast member asked her husband not to mistake her meekness for weakness and reminded him that no relationship should feel heavy or anxious.

Jacqui criticized him and said there were things that she was not willing to accept in a marriage, including the lack of compromise and dominance.

"I'm not a rehabilitation centre for a man," she added.

"Don't call my Final Vows ridiculous"— Jacqui argues with Ryan during the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 finale

During the season finale of Married at First Sight Australia season 12, Jacqui began her vows by stating she gave the experiment and her relationship with Ryan her everything as she started to criticize him.

The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star said that relationships should not feel heavy, anxious, and painful added that the only good memories they had together was before she "temporarily ignored" her feelings to be "understanding, patient, forgiving, empathetic, optimistic," as she hoped he would change.

"But Ryan, you didn't," she added.

Jacqui further told the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 participant that he lacked romance, effort, and communication and said he was dominating. She revealed he crossed a lot of her boundaries and said that being on the show taught her that one shouldn't have to "fix" their partners, because they needed to do the work themselves.

Jacqui said that she was not a "rehabilitation centre" for men, which Ryan thought was ridiculous and voiced his opinion. However, he apologized for the interruption and asked her to continue.

"Don't call my Final Vows ridiculous, that's not nice. I don't want to be spoken over when I try and speak," Jacqui said.

The cast member continued by suggesting that Ryan understand how his pride affected his openness and growth. She further told him that being with him and tolerating his behavior was "isolating" and said she was afraid of the way he spoke to people and his pet, Freya.

Recalling their Homestay Week, she said the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 cast member allowed his friends to scold her and that Ryan had planned a "gang attack" on her. She stated that his lack of "self-reflection" was why they couldn't resolve their issues.

"I was always open and willing to listen and fix. It's not me — your pride is the problem," Jacqui added.

Ryan told her to continue with her criticism and Jacqui said he wasn't perfect. She further said that it was not the "1920s anymore and she didn't want to be a wife to a "man." She noted that instead she wanted to be a wife to a "husband" and said she was walking away from him to choose peace.

Before walking away, she told her then-husband that he was a "red carpet" in a world of red flags. Ryan called her a "horrible woman" and asked her to "be gone" since she hadn't grown at all during Married at First Sight Australia.

Ryan and Jacqui were not the only couple who didn't continue their relationship beyond the show. Carina and Paul, along with Beth and Teejay, all walked away from the show single. Meanwhile, Dave and Jamie and Rhi and Jeff stayed married while Adrian and Awhina decided to explore their relationship without pressure on the outside.

Stream episode 38 to watch the rest of Jacqui and Ryan's vows on Married at First Sight Australia season 12 on 9Now.

