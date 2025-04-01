Which couples are still together from Married at First Sight Australia season 12? Details explored

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 wrapped up with its finale airing on March 31, 2025, bringing the journey of ten couples to a close. The social experiment, which paired 20 singles in legally non-binding weddings, was once again guided by experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling, and Alessandra Rampolla.

Ad

While all couples entered the show hoping to find love, only a few managed to stay together by the end. From mid-season exits to second chances with different matches, the season had several twists and turns.

Notably, Rhi and Jeff stood strong through the process, while Jacqui found a connection with another groom after leaving her match. The finale gave viewers closure on the couples' decisions, offering insight into how they handled the pressures of televised commitment.

Ad

Trending

Despite the challenges, three couples—Rhi and Jeff, Jacqui and Clint (formed post-show), and Jamie and Dave—are still together. Though Jamie and Dave’s relationship hasn’t been publicly confirmed beyond the experiment.

Rhi and Jeff have confirmed their connection post Married at First Sight Australia

Ad

Rhi and Jeff ended the Married at First Sight Australia season as one of the few confirmed couples still together. Throughout the experiment, the pair appeared to build a steady relationship, and by the time of the final vows, both chose to stay together.

In episode 31, Jeff gave his house key to Rhi. That's when she told the cameras:

"The fact that Jeff gave me a key does make me feel really good."

Ad

Rhi added that she appreciated how Jeff stayed grounded and communicative, especially during the more testing moments of the experiment. On April 1, 2025, he shared a photo on Instagram from their wedding celebration after the finale aired.

“Easiest decision of my life,” he wrote in the caption.

Fans responded positively, offering congratulatory messages in the comments. Although they’ve remained relatively private about the daily details of their post-show life, their continued appearances together suggest the relationship has remained intact. Neither has indicated any strain or separation in public statements or social media activity.

Ad

As of now, Rhi and Jeff appear to be the only original match from the season 12 of Married at First Sight Australia with a confirmed ongoing relationship.

Jacqui and Clint — A new match after the show

Ad

Jacqui and Clint were not originally paired together at the beginning of the Married at First Sight Australia show. Jacqui was matched with Ryan, but their relationship faced several issues.

Ryan was criticized for his remarks about Jacqui during group discussions. For instance, in episode 12, he commented that Jacqui wasn’t his usual type and made jokes that some cast members felt were demeaning, particularly about her being “too much” or “over the top” for him. By the time of the final vows, the pair chose to part ways.

Ad

In a development after filming, Jacqui found a connection with Clint, who was briefly part of the experiment through a re-coupling twist after Eliot and Lauren split. While Clint initially got to know Veronica, he eventually bonded with Jacqui off-camera.

According to Hello! magazine, recent sightings of Jacqui and Clint confirm they’re dating. The two were reportedly seen on a hike in Tasmania’s Launceston area earlier this month.

Ad

Apart from these two couples, Jamie and Dave walked away together during the Final Vows in Married at First Sight Australia. However, since the finale, there have been no clear updates confirming whether they are still a couple.

While they continue to follow each other on Instagram, neither has posted any photos or shared specific details about their relationship.

Watch all the episodes of Married at First Sight Australia currently streaming on 9Now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback