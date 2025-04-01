Married At First Sight Australia star Dave admits the bond with Jamie is "super special" as he reflects on their Final Vows

In Married at First Sight Australia 2025, episode 37 aired on March 30, marking a key moment in the Final Vows. Jamie and Dave, a popular couple this season, faced challenges after Dave admitted he wasn’t in love. Despite this, they stood by the lake and chose to continue their relationship after the experiment.

Their moment concluded with an emotional note, with both of them getting teary eyed and Dave lifted Jamie off the ground after both had read their respective vows. On March 31, the couple spoke in an exclusive interview with 9Entertainment about what led to that decision and where they stand now.

“The bond Jamie and I have is super special and super respectful. Final Vows is exactly how I felt, and it was super, super special to keep us alive,” Dave shared.

What's next for Jamie and Dave after Married at First Sight Australia experiment?

After their Final Vows in Married at First Sight Australia, Jamie and Dave sat down with 9Entertainment to discuss how they felt about the journey and where they were headed next. Dave spoke about what he appreciates in Jamie:

“I love who she is, and I love the way she holds herself," he shared.

Jamie, too, was glad that Dave wanted to give their relationship a "proper go" after the show. But the days leading up to the vows hadn’t been easy. In episode 37, Jamie received a photo album from Dave, which left her feeling sentimental. However, her sister Georgia brought in a wave of doubt.

“I think she's lying to herself. There's no romance, it’s still to me sounding like they have a fantastic friendship,” Georgia said in a confessional.

Dave, feeling secure in his decision, wasn’t sure how Jamie would respond after her sister’s visit. Jamie herself admitted she had been struggling to express her feelings, even joking about it impacting her “throat chakra.” Despite the build-up and tension, both Jamie and Dave chose to walk away from the experiment together.

Dave and Jamie make their Final Vows in episode 37

Leading into the Final Vows of Married at First Sight Australia, Dave was unsure how Jamie would respond. Although confident in his own decision, he reflected on the challenges they had faced, particularly the gap in how they expressed their feelings. He decided to express his feelings during his vows:

“I came here looking for something that could last, something worth holding on and with you, I believe that's possible. So today, I choose us. Let’s give this a real shot,” he shared.

Jamie had her own hesitations. She admitted the process had been difficult after realising Dave wasn’t in the same emotional place during Feedback Week in Married at First Sight Australia.

“That realisation hit me hard. It made me question if I’d really fallen in love with you or just the idea of you,” she shared during her vows.

However, despite her concerns, Jamie also expressed that she wasn’t ready to let go of their bond. She continued saying that she also knew she was "not ready to walk away" from this or him. Jamie added that her heart told her that she was not ready to let go of him and everything that they have "built together."

Watch the finale episode of Married at First Sight Australia currently available to stream on 9Now.

