“I’m scared”— 1000-Lb Roomies star Jaz gets emotional upon getting admitted to the hospital for muscle atrophy

Episode 6 of 1000-Lb Roomies season 1 was released on July 8, 2025. It documented Jaz getting admitted to a hospital following a fall. After recovering, she was united with her daughter and told Nesha she wanted to make permanent changes to their lifestyle because she wanted to be healthier for her daughter.

After Jaz fell down at her place, she was taken to the hospital because she couldn't walk on her own. Once there, the doctor diagnosed her with muscle atrophy and admitted her to the hospital. When she video called Nesha from the hospital, Jaz got emotional, wondering how it would be if she could never walk again.

"I'm scared. I don't want to fail, I don't wanna fall, I don't wanna hurt myself," said Jaz.

Nesha consoled her, saying that she would be alright, and reminded her that she had to come home. Nesha was overcome by emotions in a 1000-Lb Roomies confessional later, saying she too was scared and nervous for Jaz and Nana.

What Jaz told Nesha from the hospital on the 1000-Lb Roomies episode 6

An ambulance had been called to take Jaz back to the hospital after she had returned from the hospital post her weight-loss surgery. While viewers wondered what might have suddenly caused her to go back in there, words on the screen explained the reason.

The producers explained that while Jaz was recovering from her weight-loss surgery at home, she fell and couldn't stand on her own. It was Nesha who called the paramedics, who then took her to the hospital.

In the 1000-Lb Roomies episode 6, when Jaz video called Nesha from the hospital, she told her she had been feeling better. She further informed her that they had taken her X-rays to make sure nothing else was wrong with her. Nesha asked her if she knew how long she was going to be at the hospital to which Jaz said she didn't, given the grip in her hands and fingers wasn't fine either.

Another writing on the screen explained to viewers that the fall was a result of muscle atrophy. The doctors had put her on a physical therapy plan and said they wouldn't let her go home until she started moving on her own.

Jaz said that she was further scared thinking about the pressure it would put on Nana, her daughter, or Nesha. The latter consoled her, saying that she didn't need to worry about her.

Jaz added that she had promised her daughter a lot of things and hoped to fulfil those promises. Nesha understood where Jaz was coming from and asked her to channel her energy into getting better.

As aforementioned, Nesha then got emotional in front of the 1000-Lb Roomies cameras as she told the viewers that she was nervous and scared for Jaz and Nana. She said it was because she had envisioned them doing so much together as they experienced new things.

New episodes of 1000-Lb Roomies come out on Tuesdays at 10 pm ET on TLC.

