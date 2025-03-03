"I’m not here for sympathy" — Love Is Blind Star Dave Bettenburg talks about breakup with Lauren and defends his family

Dave Bettenburg has spoken out regarding his breakup with Lauren O’Brien following their engagement on Love Is Blind Season 8. He explained that the experience was challenging, and that he has reflected on his actions. While taking responsibility for how the relationship ended, he also defended his family against public criticism.

Addressing the situation through Instagram on March 2, 2025, he stated,

"I’m far from perfect and I’m not here for sympathy."

The breakup, which occurred before their wedding, was influenced by unresolved tensions, including concerns over Lauren’s past relationship and Dave’s hesitation to introduce her to his family. Lauren later stated that watching their split unfold again on-screen brought back emotions from the moment.

Love Is Blind's Dave sets the record straight

Dave addresses the breakup and takes responsibility

Dave acknowledged that his handling of the situation was unfair to Lauren and others involved. In his statement, he wrote,

"This experiment was very difficult, and I’ve learned a lot this past year. The way I handled things wasn’t fair to anyone, especially Lauren."

He indicated that he has been humbled by the experience and is working on self-improvement. Lauren had previously expressed concerns about Dave’s reluctance to introduce her to his family and friends. She noted that his reaction during their breakup solidified her decision to end the relationship. Speaking with Us Weekly about that moment in February 2025, she stated,

"The anger that came from him, I was done. I immediately knew we’re never getting past this."

She explained that his behavior did not align with what she expected from a future husband.

Dave defends his family amid criticism

Dave also addressed comments about his family’s involvement, asking for them to be excluded from the backlash.

"Please direct all hate towards me and leave my family out of it," he stated in his Instagram story.

He did not specify particular criticisms but emphasized that he did not want his family to be targeted. Lauren had previously discussed in the Us Weekly interview how Dave’s sister appeared hesitant about his participation in Love Is Blind.

"I think his sister was making these decisions based on what Dave was telling her and how Dave was viewing our relationship at the time," she explained.

She stated that Dave did not make a conscious effort to bring her and his sister together. Lauren also disclosed that she had penned a letter to Dave's sister, which she feels was never sent.

"I just wanted to normalize us. I just want it to be like, ‘I’m normal. We’re normal. This is a crazy situation that we’re in, but I’d love a relationship with you,’" she explained.

Dave plans a social media break

Following his statement, Dave hinted at stepping away from social media while Love Is Blind Season 8 continues. He expressed appreciation for those who have shown him support, stating on Instagram,

"To those that know me and have reached out being very supportive, I appreciate it more than you know. I’ll be back."

As the season of Love Is Blind continues, both Lauren and Dave have kept musing over their experience.

New episodes of Love Is Blind Season 8 are available on Netflix, with releases scheduled weekly on Fridays.

