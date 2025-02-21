"She is selling this self-aware person" — Nick Viall opens up about Love is Blind’s Madison’s strategy

Nick Viall recently shared his perspective on Love Is Blind contestant Madison Errichiello, analyzing her approach to the experiment. During the February 18, 2025 episode of The Viall Files podcast, he explained that Madison presents herself as self-aware but continues to struggle with personal challenges. Viall stated,

"It’s, like, the person who is just like, ‘I’ve done some work, so I’m self-aware, but I still have problems.’ She is selling this self-aware person."

He discussed how this dynamic played out in her relationships on the show, particularly in her interactions with Alex Brown and Mason Horacek. His remarks addressed Madison’s interactions with fellow contestants and how she navigated relationships on the show.

Nick Viall shares his thoughts on Madison Errichiello’s actions on Love Is Blind

Nick analyzes Madison’s approach

Viall discussed his reaction to Madison’s participation in Love Is Blind, describing her approach as reminiscent of individuals he encountered in his past relationships.

"Madison is triggering me. It reminds me of every relationship I’ve ever had in my 20s, early 30s," he said.

He compared her dynamic with Alex Brown to his own past, seeing similarities. Madison connected with both Alex and Mason in the pods. Viall noted she shared personal experiences but kept details vague.

He recounted her words, saying,

"She’s like, ‘I’ve had a lot of s— happen to me. And like, I can’t tell you specifically what, because, you know, we’re on camera. But like, I hope you’re OK with knowing I’m f—ed up but I can’t tell you exactly how.’"

Viall further examined the way Madison’s interactions played out with Alex. He explained that she reminded him of the type of person he pursued when he was younger, highlighting how she presented herself as self-aware while still dealing with unresolved personal struggles.

Madison Errichiello's Love Is Blind journey

Madison, 28, participated in Love Is Blind season 8, which took place in Minneapolis and was filmed in spring 2024. According to her Love Is Blind Netflix profile, she works as an artist and has a strong connection with her French bulldog, Henri. Her profile mentions that she is looking for a partner who can match her "goofy girl" energy and who may also share her creative interests.

Her profile also describes her relationship standards, stating that she does not settle for less than she deserves. She has expressed clear preferences, saying she avoids men with "long fingernails and mommy issues who cheat and don’t like spicy foods." Madison also noted that she has a habit of being unresponsive to messages, stating,

"I’m really bad at texting. Sometimes my friends are like, ‘Did you pass away? Because I haven’t heard from you in two weeks.’"

While Madison left the pods without a fiancé, her interactions with Alex and Mason generated discussions among viewers and commentators like Viall. Whether she and Alex reconnect in future episodes remains uncertain, but Viall speculated on the possibility, saying,

"I think they are going to end up together, Alex and Madison, and she’s going to f— him up so bad."

The first six episodes of Love Is Blind season 8 are available for streaming on Netflix, with additional episodes set to be released on February 21 and February 28.

