"I can't prove it": Below Deck star Captain Kerry Titheradge investigates Kyle Stillie’s alleged hookup with married charter guest Helen

On Below Deck season 12, episode 11, Captain Kerry Titheradge addressed allegations that deckhand Kyle Stillie had an intimate encounter with married charter guest Helen. Kyle initially made remarks suggesting such an incident had happened, but later said it was a joke. After interviewing crew members and reviewing the situation, Captain Kerry concluded,"I can't fire the guy on a hunch. And I can't prove it. What can I do?"Captain Kerry Titheradge looks into Kyle Stillie's alleged hookup with married Below Deck charter guest HelenKyle Stillie's initial claim about the encounterKyle Stillie first told Anthony Iracane, Hugo Ortega, and Solène Favreau during a ride to his birthday dinner in Sint Maarten that he "f**ked Helen in the water." He repeated the claim later in front of Damo Yorg, Fraser Olender, and Rainbeau de Roos near the yacht's hot tub. According to Kyle, the moment happened during a beach trip when Helen was topless and asked him to be her "flotation device" in the sea. Fraser later talked about the rumor with Damo, saying he cared about Kyle and didn't want him to leave, but called "bragging about that" reckless and said Kyle should be responsible for his own actions. Damo then told Kyle to speak directly to Captain Kerry, explaining that the situation could impact the crew's jobs and livelihoods.Kyle's explanation to Captain KerryIn his meeting with Captain Kerry, Kyle explained that he tends to be outspoken and sometimes makes comments without thinking. He said that during the beach excursion with the primary guest, they were in "close" proximity.He added that he was looking Captain Kerry directly in the eye and insisted that nothing had happened between him and Helen. He added,"I really hope you do believe me because genuinely nothing did happen. But I understand your position."In response, Captain Kerry questioned why Kyle would make up such a "story." He explained that the boat had a reputation to uphold and said he would speak to the crew before making a decision. In a Below Deck confessional, he expressed immediate disbelief at Kyle's story, considering it "unacceptable," and said there was a need to investigate further. He added that if the allegation was true, Kyle would deserve to be removed from the vessel.Captain Kerry's decision after speaking to the crewHe explained that the boat's reputation was on the line and highlighted the importance of gathering more information before taking any action. In a Below Deck confessional, he shared his initial strong skepticism about Kyle's account, calling it unacceptable behavior. He stressed the necessity of conducting a thorough investigation to find out the truth about the allegation. Kerry then asked Kyle directly if the incident had happened. Kyle strongly denied it, insisting confidently that nothing took place. Without any evidence supporting the claim, Captain Kerry decided to keep Kyle on the boat but warned him to be more cautious and to focus on his work. He also said that Kyle should avoid getting too close to guests in the future.Captain Kerry explained in a confessional:"He can be reprimanded, but at the end of the day, everyone says to me they don't believe it, they didn't see anything.