"I was sitting there just fuming" — Beast Games player 559 Ava on targeting player 930 Patrick

The Beast Games finale aired on February 13, 2025, wrapping up the competition. Strategy and alliances shaped the final rounds.

In a YouTube video on February 8, player 559 Ava discussed the game with players 974 Gage, 781 Ivy, and 930 Patrick, reflecting on her approach and Patrick’s position.

"I was sitting there just fuming. Everyone liked him, so I started thinking, am I the only one seeing this?" she said.

She referred to her reaction when she realized how strong his influence was in the game. She had initially planned to target him, but circumstances made it difficult.

Ava’s early perception of Patrick’s strategy in Beast Games

At the beginning of Beast Games, Ava saw Patrick as a strong strategic player. She mentioned that she had heard about the 'Avengers Alliance' and assumed they were a dominant group. She said,

"Patrick, Jeff, and Maddie had this solid thing going, and I knew I wasn’t in it."

Because of this, she viewed Patrick as someone she needed to eliminate. However, as the game progressed, she realized that many players were aligned with Patrick in different ways. This made it difficult for her to find direct support to go against him. She recalled,

"I knew I couldn’t just say, hey, let’s take out Patrick, because half the people I talked to were working with him in some way."

Ivy, who was also part of the conversation, related to Ava’s dilemma. She admitted that she had similar thoughts but later realized she was indirectly aligned with Patrick’s group. Patrick responded to Ava’s comments, saying that they were playing their "own game," but they weren’t out to "control everything." They just wanted to build trust with the "right people".

Why Ava’s plan never moved forward?

Despite her concerns about Patrick’s influence in Beast Games, Ava never had a clear opportunity to act on her plan. She explained, that she was waiting for the "right time," but it never really came. Then, before she knew it, things started to shift again.

Ava also mentioned that while she was frustrated about Patrick’s position, she later understood why others chose to work with him.

"At the time, I thought I was the only one seeing how much control he had, but now I get why people stuck with him. He was playing his game, just like everyone else."

Gage added his perspective on the conversation, explaining that alliances in Beast Games were not always clear-cut. He said,

"Watching how Patrick played made me realize that you can’t just rely on one strategy. You have to be willing to adjust."

Ava realized too late that Patrick was a key player. She admitted her frustration came from being unable to make her desired move but ultimately lacked the numbers to act.

Ava was eliminated before late stages, while Patrick reached the top 10 but was eliminated in the tower bribe challenge.

