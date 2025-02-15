"We were low-key working together" — Beast Games player 781 Ivy on her alliance with player 930 Patrick

The finale of Beast Games aired on February 13, 2025, concluding the season with key moments that shaped the outcome. Episode 9 featured shifting alliances and strategic decisions leading up to the final rounds.

In a YouTube video posted on February 8, 2025, player 559 Ava spoke with Players 974 (Gage Gallagher), 781 (Ivy), and 930 (Patrick) about their experiences. During the conversation, Ivy reflected on her position in the game and said:

"I didn’t even realize we were low-key working together. I thought I was playing against them, but looking back, I was actually benefiting from their moves."

She explained that she initially viewed Patrick and the 'Avengers Alliance' as a strong opposing group and considered ways to eliminate them from Beast Games. However, as the game progressed, she realized that she was indirectly aligned with them through shared connections.

Ivy’s shifting perception of alliances in Beast Games

At the beginning of the game, Ivy was unaware of how the Avengers Alliance operated. She explained that she had only heard about Patrick, Jeff, and Maddie from other players and assumed they were a dominant group that needed to be targeted in Beast Games. She recalled thinking:

"They had a strong alliance, and I wasn’t part of it, so I thought they had to go."

However, as the game proceeded, Ivy found herself working alongside some of Patrick’s allies without realizing the connection. She later admitted:

"I got to the hotel late, so I missed a lot of the bonding. In my head, I felt like I was behind, but I didn’t even know that we were kind of working together the whole time."

Patrick responded by expressing surprise at Ivy’s realization, stating that he had no idea she saw it that way. They actually "liked" her, and she was someone they "wanted to work with." Ava and Gage also reacted to Ivy’s comment, with Ava acknowledging that alliance dynamics in Beast Games were unpredictable.

How alliances influenced late-game strategy in the competition?

As the game neared its final rounds, Ivy recognized that her indirect alliance with Patrick and the Avengers had shaped her path. She reflected on how difficult it would have been to make a move against them, saying:

"At one point, I thought about targeting Patrick, but I realized none of my friends would support it because they were all connected to the Avengers in some way."

Patrick agreed and explained that the Avengers were never about eliminating every outsider, but rather building trust with players who shared similar goals.

"We weren’t looking to take out everyone else. We just wanted people who we could trust, and that ended up including you," he told Ivy.

Ivy’s realization highlighted how some players benefited from alliances without directly being part of them. She admitted that if she had gone through with a plan to target Patrick, it would have backfired. She reflected that, in hindsight, she likely would have been the one eliminated instead.

In Beast Games, Player 930 (Patrick) was eliminated in the tower bribe challenge, just missing the final six. Player 974 (Gage) advanced to the final three after a strategic move. Player 781 (Ivy) and Player 559 (Ava) did not make it to the last stages, exiting before the top five.

All the episodes of Beast Games are currenly streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

