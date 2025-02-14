Who is Gage Gallagher? Everything we know about Beast Games Player 974

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast's" Beast Games Season 1 has just ended with Player 831, Jeffrey Randall Allen, becoming the winner. The contestant pocketed a whopping $10 million prize fund. Another contestant who grabbed a lot of attention was Player 974 a.k.a. Gage Gallagher.

Unfortunately, not a lot is known about Gallagher's private life. However, a glance at his Instagram profile (@gagegallagher) will tell us that he is based in San Clemente, California — he even confirmed this in one of the episodes. Aside from that, he has confirmed that he is an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician).

Gallagher has been the center of a lot of drama in the game show. One of his most viral moments was in Episodes 9 and 10 when he was chosen to flip a coin that would determine if the prize money would be doubled. The condition was that he would be eliminated if he made the wrong call.

In Episode 10, it was revealed that he correctly predicted the coin flip (Gallagher chose tails). MrBeast then doubled the fund from $5 million to $10 million.

In the same episode, he had a choice to volunteer for self-elimination (he was among the last three contestants) by taking a bribe of a whopping $1 million. But he had to do it via a challenge. He ended up correctly guessing in the challenge (he had to guess if the top 50 contestants wanted him eliminated), meaning he walked away with a million-dollar cash prize.

Beast Games contestant Gage Gallagher discusses his plans after becoming a millionaire

MrBeast's Beast Games has just concluded and is being hailed as a massive success. The Prime Video show has already amassed millions of views and is touted as the biggest game show ever in terms of prize money.

As expected, the winner, Jeffrey Randall Allen, took home the highest prize, receiving $10,004,244. Gage Gallagher, as mentioned earlier, pocketed $1 million.

We already know what the Beast Games season 1 winner, Player 831 (Jeffrey), plans to do - raise awareness for his son's rare condition. Meanwhile, Gallagher recently uploaded an Instagram video on his profile, discussing his plans for his $1 million prize:

"It's awesome and it definitely impacts my life. Before I was struggling financially as an EMT."

When asked if he will go back to being an EMT, he said:

"Right now, my plan is to try to focus and pursue this music thing. I've been playing music for a long time, you know, just as kind of a passion project and emotional outlet. Trying to work on that."

As for Beast Games, MrBeast has confirmed that he wants to build on the show's concept and continue working with Prime Video in the future. However, there hasn’t been any official confirmation of a Season 2 yet.

