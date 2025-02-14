"I did play kind of a dirty game" — Beast Games player 974 Gage on his strategic moves in episode 9

The finale of Beast Games aired on February 13, 2025, bringing the competition to an end after weeks of intense challenges and strategic decisions. Episode 9 set the stage for the final round, with the remaining players making critical moves that would determine who advanced.

In a YouTube video posted on February 8, 2025, player 559 Ava sat down with players 974 Gage, 781 Ivy, and 930 Patrick to discuss episode 9. During the conversation, Gage reflected on his gameplay and admitted,

"I did play kind of a dirty game."

His statement came in the context of the tower bribe challenge, where players had to decide how much money to take and whether to vote others through to the final six. He added that at that point, he had to take a risk. If he didn’t make a move, he was out.

Gage’s strategy in the tower bribe challenge in Beast Games

During the tower bribe challenge, players had to make individual decisions on how much money to take while also trying to secure votes for advancement. Gage entered the challenge without a guaranteed alliance to rely on, realizing he needed to make bold choices to survive.

As the rounds progressed, Gage started negotiating with other players. He admitted during the YouTube discussion,

"The only way I was going to go through was to convince other people to vote for me. So I told everyone that I was going to vote for them."

This approach ensured he would gain votes, even though it required deception. Patrick, who was also part of the challenge, later reflected on Gage’s gameplay, saying he had no idea he had that in him. Gage "completely outplayed" all of them at that moment.

Ivy also reacted to the move, noting,

"Watching it back, I get why he did it, but in the moment, it was frustrating to see him pull it off so smoothly."

Ultimately, Gage’s plan worked, securing him a spot in the final six while others were eliminated. Looking back, he acknowledged that his strategy wasn’t entirely honest but was necessary.

Reactions from fellow players and Gage’s perspective

Following his advancement, Gage faced mixed reactions from the other contestants of Beast Games. Patrick admitted that if Gage had made his move earlier, it would have felt like a betrayal, but by that stage, it was expected. He said,

"If he had done this in round three, I would have been furious. But at that point, it was every man for himself."

Gage explained that his decisions were shaped by how the game had progressed, saying he needed to adapt as everyone was focused on their strategy, and he wasn’t willing to stay passive and risk elimination. He also mentioned regretting how his choices impacted others, especially Courtney, who had been supporting him throughout the challenge.

Ava, who moderated the conversation, noted how Gage’s move changed the game’s dynamic heading into the Beast Games finale.

"You went from under the radar to being the biggest wildcard in the top six. No one saw that coming."

As the competition reached its final stage, Gage’s choices in episode 9 became one of the most defining moments of the season, setting the stage for the last round of Beast Games.

Watch all the episodes of Beast Games streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

