⁠“I still flip burgers”— Million Dollar Secret star Cara reveals what she does after winning the show

The Netflix reality TV show Million Dollar Secret concluded on April 9. The finale episode saw Cara getting crowned as the winner of the season after she successfully deceived her fellow finalists, including Sam, Corey, and Sydnee.

After Million Dollar Secret finished, fans got curious to know the strategy these four followed and also wanted to know what they were up to in life. The stars of the show revealed these details in the several interviews and podcasts they appeared in. One such interview with Access Hollywood was released on April 15 and saw all four finalists talking about themselves.

Cara, who shared that she worked at an In-N-Out, revealed what she was doing after winning the $1M prize money.

"No one really knows, and I still flip burgers, so everyone's going to be really surprised."

Here, she implied that none of her close family or friends had known about her millionaire status and said that they would be surprised to find out.

What Cara revealed about her life after she won the $1M on Million Dollar Secret

The host of the interview asked the Million Dollar Secret winner if anyone knew that she had won the show and had walked out with a million dollars because, at the time the interview was taken, the finale was yet to air. She admitted that no one in her life knew of her millionaire status and that she still flipped burgers at the fast food joint.

Cara's profession came out on the show when Peter revealed that the secret millionaire was lying about their profession. He was referring to Sam, who was hiding the fact that she was a cop. Jaimi, the recipient of the clue, asked everyone what their profession was before revealing what Peter had said, in order to enumerate who among them was lying.

The Million Dollar Secret winner had revealed that she worked at an In-N-Out burger joint. Later in the episode, she said how cool it would be to cook all day, a line Sydnee thought was suspicious because Cara did cook all day because of her job. At the elimination table that night, Sydnee pointed fingers at Cara, saying she could be lying about her profession.

Referring to this, Sydnee said in the Access Hollywood interview that she was so sure her profession was a lie. The host said that she couldn't wait for Cara's sisters to see how their role in her game play catapulted her to the win.

"They're going to find out like, 'Oh my role really turned the tides and changed everything," the host said.

This was a reference to the second-to-last Million Dollar Secret episode, where Cara was the secret millionaire, and Sam was given a clue to find her. The clue stated that the millionaire had two sisters, something Sam went around the room asking people casually to find out if they were hiding.

When Sam asked Cara, she sniffed out the clue, concluding that she had an intuition that the number of sisters she had was the clue. This made Sam trust Cara forever, leading to her winning. In the Access Hollywood interview, Cara revealed that she was close to her sisters, so it was going to be "incredible."

The interviewer then asked what her dream was with the million dollars, and Cara said:

"I can't wait to tell my family."

Cara teared up, saying she couldn't wait to tell her dad, mentioning how that meant the world to her. Sam and Sydnee agreed that Cara was the most deserving contestant and that they felt good about losing to her. Cara stated that she couldn't have done it without them.

For more updates on Cara's life, fans of Million Dollar Secret can follow her on her official Instagram account, @caralidia.

