“I struggled with overconfidence my whole life” — Million Dollar Secret star Chris opens up about his challenges in the game

Million Dollar Secret, the new Netflix reality TV show, premiered on March 26 and concluded on April 9. The season saw Cara emerge as the winner, while Sam, Corey, and Sydnee made it to the final four. Chris was close to Sydnee throughout the game but eventually had to bite the dust after his castmates grew suspicious that he was the secret millionaire.

After the show concluded, Chris appeared in a Page Six interview hosted by Reality-Tea hosts Evan and Danny, which was released on YouTube on April 12. In this interview, while talking about what he learned, Chris stated that the internet called him overconfident, so he reflected on it.

"I struggled with overconfidence my whole life."

He shared how certain things in the game influenced him to listen more and be more patient.

What Million Dollar Secret star Chris shared about his overconfidence

When Reality-Tea star Danny asked if there was anything Chris took away from Million Dollar Secret, Chris said that every contestant learned something from the experience—and so did he. He then mentioned how fans pointed out that he was overconfident and said that he has struggled with overconfidence all his life.

He further shared that his preschool teacher wrote on his report card that he was overconfident. Evan criticized his school teacher and stated that it was a struggle for a lot of people to find confidence, and he "hated" anyone who diminished a child's ability to be confident. He even asked what that teacher's name was to call her out, but Chris didn't remember. Chris added:

"My mom pulled up to the school like, 'I'm ready to go.' How are you going to tell a pre-kid not to be."

Reflecting on watching Million Dollar Secret back, Chris said that he saw 20 minutes before he got eliminated. He asked Sydnee not to send people toward him because everybody supported him. But 20 minutes later, after he was eliminated, Chris thought to himself that he should have been a little more vulnerable and thought that he could be the target.

He also noted that he was someone who felt the need to explain everything or always get the last word in. So when he watched his last dinner back, he saw that his mind was in "another galaxy." He reminisced about how he had never been named in any other dinner, and all of a sudden, he was being doubted. He remembered that he talked over Sydnee multiple times and admitted that it wasn't a good look.

He concluded by saying that, from these experiences, he learned that he needed to listen more, talk less, and not have an answer for everything. Danny then asked if, in his past relationships, he was more defensive than vulnerable. Chris said:

"Yeah...I'm a strong personality."

Danny then asked if, after the show, that had changed and if he now felt like showing his "human side" more. Chris clarified that he did and noted that he also cried in front of millions of people, so he was now okay with that. He also acknowledged the fact that all four guys of the show, excluding Harry, shed tears and called these men "strong."

Talking more about crying, Chris mentioned that he had admitted that he hadn't cried in a long time in one of Million Dollar Secret episodes, but from that point on, all he did was cry. Evan and Danny agreed that he probably unleashed something.

For more updates on Chris, Million Dollar Secret fans can follow him on his official Instagram account, @callennd.

