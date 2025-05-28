“I think what cost Kamala the election was crypto”- Shark Tank judge Mark Cuban believes the opposition party needs to be “pragmatic”

The Shark Tank judges, including Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Mark Cuban, keep appearing on new channels, podcasts, and interviews to share their expert opinions on topics such as finances, business, and politics.

Mark Cuban, a billionaire, couldn't help but be directly affected by the politics because of his ever-growing empire that is spread out in different sectors of the nation. Per the reports of New York Magazine, Mark identified as an independent but backed the Democratic Party.

In a recent interview with the publication, published on May 27, Mark stated some drawbacks of the party.

"I think what cost Kamala the election was the crypto," he said about the former Vice President losing the game to Trump.

Trending

The Shark Tank investor also talked about how the two parties were different and what the different things they endorsed and followed.

What Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban said about the drawbacks of the Democratic Party

Talking about how crypto affected Kamala's election, the Shark Tank investor stated that 40 percent of young men of colour under the age of 29 owned crypto. He then explained how banking was different for the younger generation in today's age. They would download a crypto app such as Robinhood or Coinbase and invest their daily earnings in there.

He said that their crypto wallets were their entire net worth. When Trump was promising them to bring about changes in the crypto litigation, it mattered to them. He said large numbers of young men of colour were swayed from voting for Kamala for this reason.

Mark called himself an independent, but according to the magazine, he had supported the Democratic Party in recent years. He was one of the few tech-related business leaders backing Kamala Harris in the last election. His appearance with her in Wisconsin just weeks before the vote showed his support for the party.

The Shark Tank investor shared this knowledge of the party with the readers, and even mentioned where the party was falling back when it came to winning the elections. He stated that the democrats had now started to understand that they had to "get away from ideological purity", they had to be "pragmatic" in their approach, and they also needed to be "objective".

"Have to put themselves in the shoes of 150 million potential voters not in the Democratic Party," he further stated.

He said that he believed that not focusing on the people who weren't voting for them had always been their "missing link". He shared that his reason for being an independent was the same. Mentioning his opinion, Mark said that in his experience, Democrats always wanted to "project forward" and wanted to "extrapolate".

"This is what I'm seeing, and the obvious next thing that happens in this. If you don't see that and understand that, the problem is you," he added.

Comparing that to the stance of Republicans, the Shark Tank investor stated that they took into consideration what was happening to them in the current moment, and they knew other people were going through the same problem. The Republican solution was to tell everyone that the other people were the problem, not them.

He further said that there was no Republican Party; it was Trump's family who were "masquerading" as one, so they would adhere to whatever he wanted. He then stated that when he was backing Kamala, he would hear words such as inflation and prices from the opposition party, but after they came into power, they weren't doing anything about it.

"They follow him because he's giving them what they think they need or what he's convinced them they need," he added.

For more updates on Mark Cuban, Shark Tank fans could follow him on his official Instagram account, @mcuban.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More