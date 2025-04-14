"I don't think I'm that mean" — Million Dollar Secret star Sydnee reacts to the brutal online criticism of her gameplay

Million Dollar Secret star Sydnee recently shared her thoughts on the online criticism she received regarding her performance and overall demeanor on the show. In an interview with The Drive-In Podcast Network, posted on their official YouTube channel on April 5, 2025, Sydnee addressed the backlash she faced for voicing her thoughts and targeting her opponents in the game.

Ad

"Well, you know, as Netflix's newest mean girl, I don't think I'm that mean, which is a little bit funny. So, in my opinion, if some of these people think what happened was bullying, they've never actually been bullied," she said.

After the first few episodes were released, Sydnee was shown targeting Lauren and campaigning to get her eliminated from the competition, even after she knew Lauren was not the secret millionaire. Sydnee believed it was necessary to remove Lauren from the game show because, as a former millionaire, she might have access to information others would not understand.

Ad

Trending

However, her fight against Lauren was unappreciated by the show's fans. They took to different social media platforms to criticize her gameplay and look down on her. Sydnee addressed the criticism in the interview, saying people judged her based on the "45-minute edit" instead of seeing her for who she was.

"I got the worst comments of my life on my TikTok" — Million Dollar Secret star Sydnee opens up about handling negative feedback

Ad

Ad

Sydnee called out the Million Dollar Secret viewers who left negative comments on her social media accounts, saying it was easy to anonymously type from behind a screen without getting to know someone's genuine personality. She added that growing up, she was the introverted "odd duck" who never had a best friend and struggled to bond with people.

Sydnee then mentioned that she got on Reddit hours after the first episodes were released to see what people thought and was surprised to see the reviews regarding her demeanor and personality. However, the comments on TikTok were worse.

Ad

"Don't ever get on Reddit, it's a terrible idea, but I will say TikTok is worse than Reddit. I got the worst comments of my life on my TikTok, and I'm like, 'Okay, hold on. You guys can scroll through the rest of my social media and see who I actually am, not a 45-minute edit, where I call someone smart, a threat, dangerous.' None of those are negative qualities," she explained.

Ad

Ad

The Million Dollar Secret star added that when Lydia called her "the most dangerous player," she took it "with pride." She wanted her co-stars to be afraid and intimidated by her, and try to eliminate her every chance they got.

Sydnee stated that she began filtering things on her social media page. Although she said she did not delete comments, she did filter them so she would not have to see certain things. Sydnee noted that other people's opinions did not bother her because her friends and family were "super supportive" and said the "kindest things" to her.

Ad

"And I'm getting such kind messages from so many other people, why would I waste my energy looking at the negative ones?" Sydnee continued.

Ad

The Million Dollar Secret alum noted that there were numerous reality TV game shows, where the contestants cursed at each other and called one another names. Consequently, she was surprised when she received such backlash for trying to take out a strong player in a game of strategy and deceit.

Sydnee added that everyone lied in the game, some blatantly, while others respectfully. It was a direct reference to Lauren, Million Dollar Secret's first secret millionaire, who cried and laughed about her role as the undercover millionaire within "point five seconds."

Ad

Sydnee, alongside Cara, Sam, and Corey, reached the final stages of the competition, but was eliminated due to Cara's strategy. Cara ultimately emerged victorious and walked away $1 million richer.

Stream Million Dollar Secret exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More