"LMAOOOO" — Million Dollar Secret fans react to Sydnee not receiving a clue in the trophy room and lying about it

Million Dollar Secret, Netflix's game show of "predator and prey," debuted on March 26, 2025, and concluded on April 9. A competition that tested the contestants' strategies and deceptive skills pushed many to their limits. So happened with Sydnee, in episode 7, when she, despite winning the guest activity, did not receive a clue about the millionaire, which was the norm.

Ad

Sydnee and Jaimi, who won the guest activity as a team, entered the trophy room to receive the clue from host Peter Serafinowicz. Sydnee deliberated with Jaimi and convinced her to let her stay back and listen to the clue, hoping to expose the millionaire's identity before the finale. However, her efforts failed to bring the expected results, as Peter revealed:

"The clue is, there is no clue."

Ad

Trending

The Million Dollar Secret host then went on to disclose that one of Sydnee's fellow guests had already received the clue about the millionaire. It was a direct reference to Sam, who was previously told that the millionaire had two sisters. Instead, Peter offered Sydnee a secret agenda with immunity as its reward.

Sydnee, however, lied to her co-stars by telling them a fabricated clue. Million Dollar Secret fans on X reacted to Sydnee not receiving a clue and her attempts to complete the agenda.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Sydnee finally got to receive the clue from winning only to not get one LMAOOOO but the chance at immunity is a good consolation prize!" a fan wrote.

"Sydnee's made up clue is weird af!" another fan commented.

"Peter is a bad man doing that to Sydnee in the trophy room!" a netizen tweeted.

Ad

Many Million Dollar Secret fans commented on Sydnee not getting a clue and lying to her co-stars to trick them.

"Me when the Host told Sydnee there’s no clue because Sam already has the clue," a user reacted.

"Sydnee waited all this time after comp beasting into the trophy room multiple times just to get the clue which is that there is no clue This show and everyone else stay doing her dirty," a person commented.

Ad

"Still thinking about how Sydnee came up with the dumbest fake clue, like I would’ve clocked her tea on the spot," another fan wrote.

"Sydnee is a horrible liar," one user posted.

The other Million Dollar Secret fans reacted to her trying to finish her agenda.

"Sydnee not completely falling on her face when she came back from getting the clue was crazy. I would’ve been falling all over the place. Put some heels on and make it look realistic!" a person reacted.

Ad

"Sydnee girl… of alllll the things you could do to get ppl to ask if you’re ok falling out of nowhere multiple times was at the top of the list?? You would’ve been better off fake crying or acting like you have food poisoning," another netizen commented.

Million Dollar Secret contestants struggle to believe Sydnee's fake clue about the millionaire

Ad

In the trophy room, Peter informed Sydnee that her secret agenda to earn immunity was to behave in such a manner that would make two of her co-stars ask her if she was okay. Sydnee's first attempt to trip on the stairs while returning from the trophy room failed. She then lied to the other players by saying:

"Okay, well, the current millionaire has never had the money before... That's the clue. Word for word."

Ad

The Million Dollar Secret stars struggled to believe Sydnee and refused to share any information with her. Later, when Sydnee left the room with Sam, she purposely fell down the stairs, making Sam ask, "Are you okay?" It brought her closer to her immunity win, as Sydnee needed only one more person to ask her that question.

Ad

Sam, however, quickly realized that the Million Dollar Secret star had received the second secret agenda and was tripping intentionally. Cara also sensed Sydnee's odd behavior and suspected her of trying to complete a task.

Later in the episode, Sydnee convinced Corey to ask her if she was okay, completing her agenda and earning the immunity reward.

However, in episode 8, the finale, Sydnee got eliminated and saw Cara win the $1 million cash prize.

Ad

Million Dollar Secret is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More