“I thought when a man knows, he knows” — Destiny tells Martell during their conversation on Love & Marriage: Huntsville

Love &amp; Marriage: Huntsville season 10 has come with its fair share of unexpected duos, and one such duo is Destiny Payton and Martell Holt. The two, who have navigated their own romantic turmoil on the show, share a candid moment where Martell is confronted with how he's moving on from his divorce.In the episode 2 preview, posted on Instagram by the network, Destiny and Martell have a conversation about each other and their relationships.&quot;I thought when a man knows, he knows... You're still stuck. You just said you think about it every day. That's stuck, bruh,&quot; Destiny tells Martell after he opens up about how he's doing after his divorce.Destiny knows what it's like to move on from a long term relationship after leaving a marraige herself and later learning that another ex, Lance, fathered a child while they were together. Meanwhile, Martell, now divorced from ex-wife Melody, appears to weigh her words carefully, leaving fans to wonder if this exchange signals a deeper connection or simply mutual commiseration.Destiny and Martell give each other advice on Love &amp; Marriage: Huntstville View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs Martell navigates his post-divorce life, he confides in Destiny, telling her that seeing his children reminds him of his wife and his marriage. Destiny tells him that she thinks he's not over the relationship and should seek help, such as counseling or therapy, but Martell shrugs the suggestion off.In episode 2 of Love &amp; Marriage: Huntsville, Destiny and Martell meet at a furniture store, where they decide to have a brief, candid conversation. Martell tells her that he's planning to move Arionne, his girlfriend, into his &quot;investment crib.&quot; Destiny is surprised at this, as she first thought he meant they were moving in together. Martell clarifies what he meant and says that he's going to wait to marry her before they move in.Destiny asks if Martell gave her a ring, and he says that although he doesn't have a ring yet, he's looking forward to &quot;all of that.&quot; Destiny says she feels like he isn't ready and tells him that she thought that when a man knows, he knows.&quot;Oh yeah, but you still gotta take steps. Especially when you 43 years old, and when you've been married before, and that sh*t still fresh, and you got children. Gotta make sure that you don't make rash decisions,&quot; Martell responds to her.Destiny is shocked that he still thinks his divorce is fresh, and Martell defends himself, saying that he's reminded of Melody by their four children every day. Destiny tells him that she thinks he's still &quot;stuck,&quot; but he gets defensive.Destiny and Martell's previous relationships View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDestiny's journey on Love &amp; Marriage: Huntsville has been anything but smooth. After her marriage to LaBerrick Williams ended in divorce just weeks after their wedding, and shortly before the birth of their son, her absence from seasons 6-8 left fans questioning the circumstances.Off-screen, her legal battles with LaBerrick continue, with a pending custody hearing that can determine whether she retains primary custody of their child. In this season, Destiny learns of Lance's infidelity in episode 1 of Love &amp; Marriage: Huntsville.In the premiere, titled NDAs and DNA, Destiny reveals she first discovered Lance had fathered a child with another woman through posts on the internet, and this devastating news unfolds in the season opener. She has now been navigating life romantically single and focusing on her business.Martell, meanwhile, had an affair during his ex-wife Melody's pregnancy, and his subsequent refusal to take accountability bothered fans. Since their 2021 divorce, Martell's post-marital life has been plagued by legal issues, including a domestic violence conviction in 2024 and allegations of violating no-contact orders with Melody.Despite his personal life, Martell has maintained a strong bond with his children and has been in a relationship with Arionne, who was also his mistress. Destiny and Martell's recent conversation seemed to be an honest one between two friends. Destiny's custody battle and Martell's relationship ensure their stories will continue to unfold on-screen on Love &amp; Marriage: Huntsville.Love &amp; Marriage: Huntsville airs Saturdays at 8 pm ET on OWN and streams on Discovery+.