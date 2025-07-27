  • home icon
"You're the bonus guy" — Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Marques slams Ken during a heated argument

By Raina Saha
Modified Jul 27, 2025 06:21 GMT
Ken from Love &amp; Marriage: Huntsville (Image via Instagram/@darkskinken_)
Ken from Love & Marriage: Huntsville (Image via Instagram/@darkskinken_)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville returned with a new episode on July 26, 2025. In one of the segments of the episode, Ken had a private conversation with Marques to remind him of his boundaries in his relationship with Tricia. However, the meeting quickly escalated as both started to argue about their stake in the household and their rights and responsibilities regarding the children.

When Ken addressed Tricia and her children as his family, criticizing Marques's behavior and his tendency to act selfishly, Marques snapped back at him, saying:

"No, you're the boyfriend to Trish. You're the bonus guy. Like you said, you're the bonus guy."

The Love & Marriage: Huntsville star continued to argue that no matter what Ken did or how much he showed up for the children, he would never be able to fill his shoes. According to Marques, Ken was just a man living under the same roof as Tricia. Tensions escalated soon, as Ken asked Marques to leave the house.

It all started because in the previous episode, Marques had walked into Tricia's home without prior notice or any information. It bothered Tricia, who questioned him for taking the liberty to do whatever he wanted. Due to that incident, Ken wanted to have a conversation with Marques to remind him of his boundaries.

What happened between Ken and Marques in Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 10 episode 2?

Before Marques arrived, Ken told the Love & Marriage: Huntsville cameras that he wanted to remind Marques of his role in the household to avoid further conflicts. However, at the same time, he wished to allow Marques to express his grievances.

When Ken mentioned that he needed to set some boundaries, Marques felt blindsided. Tricia reminded Marques that she and he were no longer together and that she now lived with Ken. Consequently, Marques had no right to walk in as he pleased, uninvited.

Marques defended himself, saying:

"Bro, I did not walk in the house, Ken, you gotta understand. That's my daughter; she opened the door, bro. What are you saying? I'm not gonna let her walk in with two drinks and three bags. I don't care if it was my house, my granny house, her hosue, somebody else house, I'm not letting her in with two drinks and three bags, bro."
When Tricia protested against his explanation, Marques blamed her for not handling the situation properly. He recalled how Tricia demeaned him in front of her friend, asking her why she had done that. Tricia refused to entertain his questions, saying, "The past is past." It prompted Marques to criticize her for not caring about the children.

As the argument escalated, Ken intervened, asking the Love & Marriage: Huntsville male cast member not to involve the children in every conversation. While Marques argued that Tricia passed on her trauma to the children, Ken assured him that they were doing just fine.

"You can't assure me anything when it comes to my children, Ken," Marques replied.

Upon hearing that, Ken looked down on Marques for being an absent father figure, all while detailing everything he had done for the children in his absence. He called them his family, but Marques continued to refer to him as the "boyfriend."

The tension heightened when Marques mentioned the divorce hearing, accusing Tricia of claiming they had no minor children in their documents. Tricia immediately brought out the papers and proved that what Marques believed was a lie and that their children's names were, indeed, included in the document.

Marques, however, continued to argue over the fact, leading to a heated confrontation. Eventually, Ken lost his calm and asked Marques to leave the house. The Love & Marriage: Huntsville episode ended on a cliffhanger, as Ken left his seat to charge at Marques.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville episodes can be streamed on OWN.

