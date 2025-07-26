“I am the veto queen” — Kaycee Clark announces as she wins the Power of Veto over Adrian Rocha on Big Brother 

Episode 6 of Big Brother season 27 aired on July 23, 2025, on CBS. It delivered one of the most chaotic Power of Veto competitions in recent memory, as BB20 winner Kaycee Clark made a surprise return to the house, and secured victory on behalf of nominee Keanu Soto.Adrian and Kaycee had to wait for Felicity to say the word &quot;creeper&quot; after which they had to hop over and press the button. It was a close call making the producers go over the replay, after which Kaycee emerged victorious. Kaycee and Keanu celebrated as she was declared the winner.&quot;I am the VETO Queen. Literally, came up on top, again. And this is cherry on top, okay, cause it's not just for me, this mainly is keeping Keanu safe. I just feel so good right now. I feel so good, I feel like I've been here before,&quot; Kaycee told the cameras.What was happening in the Big Brother house in week 3? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKaycee Clark's surprise return to Big Brother and Power of Veto win created immediate chaos in the house as Jimmy's original nominations of Keanu, Kelley, and Adrian completely collapsed. The twist, activated by Keanu’s secret power, upended Jimmy Heagerty’s entire Head of Household reign, forcing him to scramble with replacement nominees.Kelley Jorgensen leveraged her own advantage to win a second veto, leaving Jimmy with five total nominations in a single week. The drama unfolded during an endurance challenge where houseguests had to identify keywords in a video while holding buttons.Big Brother season 20 alum Kaycee outlasted Jimmy and others to claim the veto for Keanu. With Kelley also saving herself using her power, Jimmy was forced to nominate Amy Bingham and Will Williams, sparking outrage from allies like Rachel Reilly and Mickey Lee.As tensions reached a boiling point, Keanu’s strategy of &quot;picking off&quot; rivals left him isolated. Meanwhile, Jimmy’s decision-making planted targets on both their backs. Kelley compounded Jimmy's problems by winning a second Veto through her solo puzzle challenge, ultimately leaving him with three nominees—Adrian, Amy, and Will—heading into the crucial BB Blockbuster competition.Big Brother Blockbuster challenge View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHead of Household (HOH) Jimmy's missteps became apparent when he chose to nominate players like Amy and Will which alienated key allies. The fractures of Jimmy's alliance also deepened as Rachel publicly criticized Jimmy for targeting her ally Amy.The BB Blockbuster competition saw houseguest Adrian Rocha secure his safety by dominating the &quot;Puzzling Prints&quot; fingerprint puzzle challenge, leaving Amy Bingham and Will Williams as the final nominees. Despite Rachel Reilly's efforts to save her ally Amy, the house voted unanimously, 13-0, to evict Amy, who delivered an exit speech calling HOH Jimmy Heagerty &quot;a snake and a liar.&quot;This Big Brother eviction came after Jimmy was forced to put up five different houseguests due to Keanu Soto and Kelley Jorgensen using their powers to win safety. While the vote appeared unified, tensions escalated as Lauren Domingue's new HOH reign began with nominations that maintained Keanu as the house target while using Will as a pawn, testing her strategy.Notably absent this week were the chaotic twists from prior episodes, though Mickey Lee still held her secret &quot;Interrogation&quot; power that could upend future HOH reigns.Big Brother airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS and Paramount+.