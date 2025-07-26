"It's a bummer" — Evictee Amy reflects on her elimination with Big Brother: Unlocked host Taylor Hale

Big Brother season 27's second evictee, Amy Bingham, in an interview with Big Brother: Unlocked host Taylor Hale for Entertainment Tonight on July 25, 2025, opened up about her journey in the house, reflecting on her eviction and the consequences of being in an alliance with Rachel Reilly.&quot;It's a bummer. It really sucks. I feel like I didn't really get an opportunity to play my game. It was always overshadowed with Ashley or Rachel, really Rachel, I feel like, especially, but I didn't really get to play a game,&quot; Amy explained.Despite being the second contestant booted from the house, Amy was &quot;grateful&quot; to be part of the show anyway. When the Big Brother: Unlocked host asked the evictee if she had any regrets about bonding with Rachel, Amy said that she did not because she was a &quot;loyal friend&quot; in real life and the game. Although she knew that her alliance with the former winner would jeopardize her position in the competition, she &quot;could not stop being a friend.&quot;Taylor reminded Amy that her vote was unanimous, which meant that Rachel had not voted to save her. When asked if it bothered her, Amy said she didn't care because a vote or two would not have changed the overall decision.Amy opens up to Big Brother: Unlocked's Taylor Hale about her preferred winner of the showReflecting on her early exit from the CBS show, Amy told the Big Brother: Unlocked star that she could have stayed on for a while longer had she performed better in the competitions. However, she stated that the houseguests most likely wanted her out before jury, revealing that they used to rank contestants based on who they wanted to be in the jury.&quot;Big Brother is not just about winning competitions, though. It's the social game. It's how you make relationships and alliances,&quot; Taylor responded.However, aside from that, Amy mentioned that she was homesick and struggled to connect with most of the houseguests due to their age gap. Regardless, she was grateful for the opportunity to be on the game show, proud that her children could see her on the big screen. Taylor, the winner of Big Brother 24, further assured her that it was okay to show emotions and cry despite what others said about her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen the Big Brother: Unlocked star asked Amy why she called Jimmy a snake and a liar on her way out of the house, she explained that he was &quot;manipulative&quot; and that most of his comments were &quot;mean-spirited.&quot;&quot;I just don't vibe with that energy. It's hard to be around it,&quot; she added.Taylor then asked the evictee, who, according to her, was playing the best and worst games in the house. Amy named Mickey and Morgan as the best game players, saying they were in a &quot;really good spot,&quot; and herself as the worst contestant.Shortly after, the Big Brother: Unlocked host surprised Amy by informing her that Lauren had been declared the Head of Household (HOH) for the third week.&quot;I don't know, she might put up Rachel,&quot; Amy reacted. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTaylor chimed in, saying Lauren was in the middle of the house, which made her gameplay and decisions difficult to predict. Regardless, Amy was happy for Lauren, calling her a &quot;sweet girl&quot; and a &quot;darling.&quot;Toward the end of the interview, Taylor asked Amy about her top picks for the finalists and the potential winner of the CBS show. Amy surprised the Big Brother: Unlocked star by saying that, contrary to popular belief, she wanted Ashley to take home the winner's title. Amy explained that Ashley was her &quot;bestie,&quot; and the one person she could trust with &quot;anything in the world.&quot;Big Brother: Unlocked can be streamed on Paramount+.