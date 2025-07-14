“I will vomit" — Tim Malcolm's hilarious reaction to figs in the 90 Day: Hunt For Love episode 8 preview

The stories continue to unfold in 90 Day: Hunt For Love, and episode 8 promises another round of chaos, confrontations, and, most unexpectedly, Tim Malcolm’s visceral hatred of figs. In a newly released preview, the fan-favorite 90 Day alum steals the spotlight with an over-the-top gag reflex moment during a cooking class, providing much-needed comic relief.

Tim asks Tiffiany what he's being offered to eat from one of the chefs, and she tells him it's a fig, to which he responds:

"No, no, no, no, I will vomit, seriously, I can't."

While Tim’s fig phobia delivers laughs, the episode also teases an injury, a hospital dash, and a near-physical altercation between two male contestants. The official episode preview says "Jen rushes to the hospital and Cortney spirals," giving viewers a small sneak peek of the next episode.

90 Day: Hunt For Love has an unexpected showdown — Tim Malcolm vs. Figs

The preview’s standout moment comes during a group cooking class, where Tim completely loses his composure over one ingredient: figs. After being told it's a fig by Tiffany, a confused Tim asks her:

"What the f--- is a fig?"

Tiffany assures Tim that the fig doesn't taste weird and that it's similar in taste to a big raisin, which is not dry.

"You can play with it, you can touch it," a chef reassures him.

The video continues to show Tim going on about how unappetizing the fig looks and how it is not calling his name. As they sit down and talk about the experience, Tiffiany recalls urging Tim to try the fig, calling the fruit a "vagina." On the other hand, Tim thinks figs do not look like that and says he's never seen anything like that. He goes on to describe them as "super wrinkly and weird."

Exes and new relationships on 90 Day: Hunt For Love

The preview takes a turn as Jeniffer Tarazona suffers an undisclosed injury, prompting a frantic rush to the hospital. Though details are scarce, from the episode description, it is serious enough for a hospital visit.

Jennifer and Tim were together at one point. Earlier episodes of 90 Day: Hunt For Love reveal that she’s been talking to other cast members about him, including a claim that he once tried to hire a stripper to "test" her loyalty during their relationship.

Tim, then 39, met Jeniffer, who was 25 at the time, on a Latin dating site in 2018. He was initially skeptical of the Colombian model but bonded with her over their shared experience as single parents, as Jeniffer had daughter Violet. Tim co-parented his ex Veronica’s daughter Chloe.

Since his debut, Tim has been a fan favorite and has made appearances in other spin-offs. Cast members of 90 Day Fiancé often date one another after their initial relationships fail. Veronica was dating Kim Menzies' son, Jamal, while Jeniffer was seeing Jesse Meester, Darcey Silva's ex-boyfriend.

Tim's chemistry with Tiffany is evident, especially after this episode preview. As 90 Day: Hunt for Love continues, Tiffany and Tim don't appear to have responded to rumors of being with each other yet.

90 Day: Hunt For Love airs Mondays at 8 pm ET on TLC. Stream episodes the next day on Max.

