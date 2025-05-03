"I was so in the wrong"— Battle Camp’s Avori breaks silence on targeting QT

Battle Camp's Avori Strib recently appeared on The Drive-In Podcast Network, where she opened up about her experience on the show. While in conversation with Ricky Valero, the cast member opened up about several cast members of the show, including her complicated relationships with Trey and QT.

Ad

The podcast host asked the contestant about her feud with QT and what it was like in the moment. Avori praised The Circle alum and said there was nobody like her, and called her the "most level-headed" and the sweetest person she had met.

"And I feel so so bad. I just want that to be clear. I do want to explain my side but I don't want that to come across as me defending myself for thinking that I was in the right before I was so in the wrong," Avori added.

Ad

Trending

Avori further explained what had happened between her and QT and explained that "throwing" or intentionally losing a challenge wasn't a foreign concept to her, and multiple people had told her to throw the punishment task in episode 1.

"I wasn't the only one"— Avori comments on Battle Camp stars thinking QT intentionally lost a challenge

Ad

While on The Drive-In Podcast Network, Avori addressed her and QT's feud, which was prominent in the first two episodes of Battle Camp season 1. She said that there were a lot of people who believed in intentionally losing a challenge to avoid putting a target on their back, despite it not being shown in the final edit.

"I wasn't the only one, though, who really thought this," she said about the cast questioning QT's integrity in the game.

Ad

However, Avori admitted her perspective of QT was wrong, but in the moment, it was "so convincing." She recalled QT's behavior in the bathroom after the Spelling Bee challenge, and saying that she believed Shubham was going to win it for them made her believe she threw the challenge.

The Battle Camp season 1 participant added that other people also wondered why QT threw the challenge and "Shuby" aka Shubham, didn't. She added that the latter was so sick after the competition that he was throwing up and believed the illness was messing with his head.

Ad

Avori added that made her believe he didn't throw the challenge. The Battle Camp season 1 star also noted that "they" did a good job villainizing her and that it wasn't "all the edit." She added that although it wasn't just the edit, as she truly believed at the time that QT threw the challenge, she hoped viewers could take a moment to think about it.

Ad

"If I genuinely was gunning for her like the edit showed, and I genuinely wanted her out, wouldn't I have voted for her? Wouldn't there be any footage at all of me saying to anyone, "Hey, like, vote for QT. She's sabotaged," Avori added.

Avori said she thought QT was sabotaging, but talking about it with the other Battle Camp season 1 contestants wasn’t meant to be campaigning against her. She explained she was just trying to shed light on the situation and see if others felt the same.

Ad

"My mouth is always what gets me in trouble and I should not have said anything at all. I should have kept it to me, watched and observed more. Instead, I decided to go around camp. That was on me," Avori said.

All episodes of Battle Camp season 1 are available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More