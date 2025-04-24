"Gosh, I hate this" - Battle Camp star Quori-Tyler makes her feelings known about the punishment

The finale of Battle Camp aired on Netflix on April 23, 2025, featuring the final six contestants competing for a grand prize of $250,000. As the stakes rose, the players were informed that they would face two punishments that could determine their chances of appearing on the winner’s Wheel.

In one of the most intense challenges of the season, contestant Quori-Tyler, also known as QT, shared her frustration with the cold-water punishment, saying during her confessional,

“Gosh, I hate this. I hate this. I hate this.”

Episode 10, The Final Spin, kicked off with the final six—Chase, Shubham, QT, Lorenzo, Polly, and Georgia—getting ready for the last part of the game. The episode brought back old punishments and introduced new challenges. Winners of each punishment earned an advantage to boost their chances of winning Battle Camp’s cash prize.

Battle Camp: What happened during the 'Submerge' punishment

The morning after the elimination of Trey, the final six contestants of Battle Camp were informed via announcement that they would face two punishments that day. The first was 'Submerge,' an ice bath challenge previously seen in the season. As explained in the announcement,

“First, please fully immerse yourself in the freezing water. Upon hearing the klaxon, you must submerge your head and hold your breath, and the timer will begin.”

QT voiced her discomfort while sitting in the freezing bath, saying,

“The water is freezing. Like, it feels like something is burning on your fingertips and in your toes.” She added, “It feels like someone has one million needles just all across your body, prickling you. It’s honestly the worst pain ever.”

Chase was confident going into the ice bath punishment. He said others were upset about it, but as an athlete, he felt prepared. He believed he should win easily, and no one else should come close.

Georgia was also determined to come out on top. She had already won the Submerge punishment once before. This time, she said she was going to win again.

Shubham, experiencing an ice bath for the first time, struggled with the punishment. He said in his confessional,

“This is my first ice bath. Very well could be my last. It’s a lot more intense than I thought. My body just instantly pulls me up.”

Lorenzo tried to lighten the mood with a joke. He said the water couldn’t go below zero, but it felt like it was minus 55. In the end, Georgia, Chase, and Lorenzo were named the top performers in 'Submerge.' All three earned a place on the Battle Camp's winner’s Wheel.

What happened in the Battle Camp finale

Trey’s elimination from Battle Camp was carried over from episode 9. He became emotional after his exit but expressed gratitude for the experience. Speaking to the group, Trey said,

“I’m feeling like happy, sad, proud. A mixture of three. FOMO. I’m gonna feel some FOMO.”

Following his departure, host Taylor Lewan revealed that the remaining players needed to compete in punishments to get their names on the Wheel.

The second punishment in the Battle Camp finale was 'Full Throttle,' where contestants had to record as many steps as possible using pedometers. The top three were Chase, Georgia, and Shubham, who each added their names to the Wheel again.

The final day began with a pair of “sky-high” challenges at the Wall. The first was Endurance Hang, where players had to hang from small poles.

Polly opted out due to a wrist injury. QT, Shubham, and Chase were eliminated early, while Georgia and Lorenzo held on longest and earned another spot on the Wheel.

The next Wall challenge involved players standing on one of three planks—two marked ‘safe’ and one marked ‘drop.’ The first group to play consisted of Shubham, Polly, and Lorenzo.

Shubham stepped onto the ‘drop’ plank and was quickly eliminated. Lorenzo took Shubham’s spot, and when Polly asked for help, he misled her, resulting in his own drop. Polly and Shubham earned spots on the Wheel.

In the second group, QT stepped first onto a ‘safe’ plank and misled Georgia about which plank to choose. Georgia swapped with QT and unknowingly sent her to safety. Chase then manipulated Georgia into taking his place on the ‘drop’ plank. As a result, QT and Chase won the round.

That night, the finalists voted for who they thought deserved to win Battle Camp. Chase, Georgia, Shubham, Polly, Lorenzo, and QT each received one vote, placing all six on the final Wheel. Despite Chase and Georgia having the most entries, the final spin landed on Lorenzo, making him the winner of Battle Camp and the $250,000 prize.

Fans can stream Battle Camp exclusively on Netflix.

