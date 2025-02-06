Inside Celebrity Bear Hunt star Bear Grylls’ £95,000 remote island home in Wales: Details explored

Bear Grylls, famous for his survival skills and Netflix's new show Celebrity Bear Hunt, lives on a private island off the coast of North Wales. He bought Saint Tudwal's Island West in 2001 for £95,000 and turned it into a home for his family. The island sits near the Llyn Peninsula in Abersoch and spans about 20 acres.

In a 2012 Vanity Fair interview, Grylls said his island is "five miles offshore with no mains, electricity, or running water." He described it as having "a little lighthouse beside our house and [being] surrounded by amazing sea cliffs, seals, and dolphins."

He reaches the island using a high-speed ex-lifeboat with twin 300-horsepower engines.

Over time, Grylls made changes to the island, including a slipway for easier access. He once installed an 80-foot steel slide into the sea but took it down after local authorities raised concerns. He also warned that visitors should be ready for harsh and changing weather, as storms can leave them stranded.

How Bear Grylls' island home is built for survival

Bear Grylls' home on Saint Tudwal’s Island West is built to handle tough weather. The house has thick limestone walls that help keep it warm in winter and cool in summer. Strong winds hit the island often, and Grylls has said that sea spray sometimes reaches the windows, even though the house sits 150 feet above the water.

The house isn’t connected to electricity or running water. Grylls hasn’t shared how he manages these essentials, but he has called the island a "private hideaway" where his family enjoys a simple life. The island is also home to wildlife like grey seals, bottle-nosed dolphins, otters, and porpoises.

To get to and from the island, Grylls relies on a high-speed boat. He once shared:

"I travel by a 30-foot, high-speed ex-lifeboat, with twin 300-horsepower engines behind it that can tackle any sea it needs to."

When Grylls and his family have guests on the island, he is cautious about the weather. He said:

"We only ever have one family to stay at our island home at one time, as poor weather conditions could leave them stranded there."

Bear Grylls' modifications and planning challenges

Bear Grylls has made several modifications to his island, some of which have required planning approval. In 2013, he installed an 80-foot steel slide leading into the sea.

The slide attracted attention, and Gwynedd Council launched an investigation due to the island’s designation as an area of outstanding natural beauty. Grylls later removed the slide, stating:

"It was never intended to be permanent and I would clear it with the council before using it again."

More recently, Bear Grylls secured permission to build a 129-meter slipway on the island. The proposed structure will be supported by 12 steel columns, with 10 placed on a rock below and two on the existing landing stage or adjacent rock.

Conservationists raised concerns, arguing that the slipway could disrupt a nearby ancient sea cave.

Despite these challenges, Grylls has continued to make improvements to his island home. He has spoken about the importance of adapting to nature and ensuring that any modifications align with the environment. His island remains a place where he and his family can escape from everyday life and live closer to nature.

