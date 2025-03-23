Inside season 2 episode 7 recap: Did the finalists split or steal the money?

Netflix's Inside season 2 returned with its finale episode on March 23, 2025, featuring the last challenge and one major decision for the finalists—split or steal the prize money. The finalists, Cinna, PK Humble, and Mya, ultimately chose to split the money.

The episode picked up from the previous cliffhanger where Cinna had to make an elimination choice. She walked in and took Whitney's name, who calmly responded that she felt “fine” about the decision.

“I’m so sorry, I feel so bad. That was so terrible,” Cinna said.

The group faced new temptations in the shop, including a £2,500 menu item for “20 minutes with a puppy,” which Cinna confirmed. The prize fund at the beginning of the episode stood at £306,290. The remaining six contestants were Cinna, DDG, PK Humble, George, Jason, and Mya.

Before the final day began, the group spent more money during a flash sale and enjoyed a night of free activities and sports.

“Met new people, a little detox from the internet. I made it to the finals so I'm feeling great,” Jason reflected.

With a luxury breakfast on the final morning, they prepared for the last challenge in Inside season 2, The Pyramid Scheme.

The Pyramid Scheme challenge eliminates three contestants in Inside season 2 finale

The final challenge began with all six contestants entering the arena, facing six golden pyramids. Hosts explained that each pyramid either said “safe” or “eliminated” inside. One person would be randomly selected to choose a pyramid and face off with another contestant, trying to convince them to either take or leave the box.

PK was selected first and went against Cinna. After reading the pyramid, he told her:

"I've played the game, I've had my fun. So you can actually take this box, and hand on my heart. It says ‘safe'."

Cinna trusted him, and the box confirmed she was safe. PK was chosen again and went against George. He repeated that it was safe and asked George to let him keep the box. George agreed, and PK made it to the finale. Jason was picked next and went against George. He revealed his pyramid, which said “eliminated." George allowed Jason to keep it, and the latter was out of the game.

“Feeling defeated. Feeling every negative feeling in the world,” Jason shared.

George then faced off with DDG, who claimed his box said “safe.” George chose to take the box and was out, as it actually said “eliminated.” The final face-off was between DDG and Mya. DDG advised her to take the box and said:

“I really wanted a woman to win."

Mya didn't take that advice. When opened, the box said “eliminated,” and DDG was out. Mya’s untouched box said “safe,” securing her a spot in the final three with Cinna and PK.

Final three face the decision to split or steal

The remaining contestants, Cinna, PK, and Mya, were now at the end of the game in Inside season 2, standing before the split or steal challenge. The total prize fund had dropped to £293,772 due to previous spending. If all three chose to split, each would get £97,891.

If one chose to steal, they would take all the money. If two stole and one split, the two would divide the money. If all three chose to steal, no one would win.

Before the decision, Cinna reflected on PK’s earlier act of giving her the safe box.

“I think the nicest thing that anybody has ever done to me,” she said.

PK responded, saying he “owed” her that choice because she had done everything right throughout the game. The final three entered the arena to make their decision. Each contestant was handed a case and had to choose split or steal. After a discussion, they all agreed they trusted one another.

When the results were revealed, all three had chosen to split, meaning each finalist walked away with £97,891. The eliminated contestants of Inside returned to celebrate and congratulate the winners on their shared victory.

Watch the finale episode of Inside season 2 currently streaming on Netflix.

