Inside season 2 episode 8 recap: Joelah Noble hosts the reunion while insiders spill the tea and settle scores

Inside season 2 aired its finale and reunion on March 23, 2025. The finale saw PK Humble, Cinna, and Mya make it to the final three, where they faced the “split or steal” challenge with a prize fund of £293,772 on the line. All three finalists chose to split the amount equally, each walking away with £97,891.

The reunion episode, hosted by Joelah Noble, brought back all the contestants, Dylan, Mandi, Patrice, Milli, Farah, Whitney, Jason, George, DDG, Cinna, Mya, and PK Humble, for one final conversation.

PK shared that life felt “different” after the win. Meanwhile, Cinna said she was happy with how it turned out.

“I’m happy that my friends made it through. Out of any two that I wanted to make it, it was these two." she added.

Mya admitted feeling “overwhelmed.” As the cast revisited key moments from the season, past conflicts resurfaced. Joelah asked if anyone believed one of the finalists didn’t deserve the win. Mandi said, “100% PK,” explaining she felt he was dishonest.

The rest of the contestants then discussed the key moments from Inside season 2.

Mandi and PK revisit past tensions while others reflect on gameplay in Inside season 2 reunion

The Inside reunion turned tense when Mandi accused PK of being dishonest and “disingenuous.”

“You made it personal,” she added.

PK and Mandi exchanged words until Patrice stepped in, saying he had warned the reunion “wasn’t a good idea.” This led to another moment where PK joked about a “Botched BBL,” and Mandi told him to “shut up.” The host quickly intervened, asking them to stop.

When questioned about his time in the house, PK denied being dishonest. One key incident brought up was the hot shower PK took on day one, despite claiming he was only taking cold showers. Mandi said production told her about the 25-minute hot shower costing £12,500.

“No one knew which showers was which. I still swear by it, I took cold showers,” PK replied.

Another issue was PK’s decision to vote Mandi out after previously saying he wouldn’t. PK claimed he doesn't remember telling her about not voting her out. Mandi said she was upset, and when asked about Patrice’s role, she admitted she was also upset with him. Patrice said PK was the one who first suggested Mandi.

PK eventually apologized, and Mandi accepted.

The group was then asked if they would have split the money. Patrice said he wouldn’t, citing his elimination reasons. Jason said he wouldn’t split either. Joelah noted no one ever voted PK out, and the others agreed he was “good vibes.”

Cast reactions and season reflections

Patrice, a former French footballer, was asked why he joined Inside.

“I love new adventure. This is the second show I did,” he shared.

Dylan, who was the first to leave, said that he was "sad" but also “happy to go home.” DDG explained that he eliminated Dylan because he fell asleep early during a bonding night and said he didn’t connect with him much. He also shared that Farah was “loud” on day one but grew on him. Jason agreed.

Whitney praised Cinna for her dedication, saying, “She was on security 24/7.” Cinna explained her mindset:

“When you come from nothing, you know the value of a dollar.”

She added that she was okay with eating rice and beans if it meant saving money. Milli said she wasn’t surprised about getting voted out. When asked why she didn’t say goodbye, Farah said:

“I didn’t wanna be fake, cause I voted her out.”

Milli responded that it was “borderline rude.”

For their favorite challenges, George picked The Silent Library, and PK chose Night Watch. Before the Inside reunion ended, PK and Mandi hugged and settled their differences.

Watch the Inside season 2 finale and reunion episode, now streaming on Netflix.

